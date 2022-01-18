Tiago Abravanel wins Silvio Santos fans to win ‘BBB 22’

Tiago Abravanel, 34 years old, won a big fan for his fans at “Big Brother Brasil 22”. Presenter Silvio Santos, 91, appeared in a video wishing his grandson good luck on the reality show.

In a post on Twitter, the administrators of the actor’s accounts published the video of the owner of SBT. “Warn Ludmilla, warn Bruna, warn grandpa Silvio, warn general!!! It’s today”, said the publication.

In the video, a woman asks Silvio to wish her grandson luck on the Rede Globo program. “Good luck, Tiago, I hope you win”, said the presenter of SBT.

Fernando Poli, Tiago’s husband, allowed him to kiss other participants of “BBB22”, but with one condition: he cannot go to the duvet with anyone! Lígia Abravanel, Tiago’s sister, spoke about the rule in an interview with “Space do Muka” on Twitter last night.

Lígia also said that Tiago is critical of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and intends to defend the LGBTQIA+ cause in reality. Ligia added that one of her brother’s biggest dreams is to win an endurance test: “He knows people will doubt him because he’s fat.”

According to part of the survey by the UOL, Tiago is the box favorite to win the BBB 22 award.

Coming from a powerful family in entertainment — he is the son of Cíntia Abravanel, first daughter of Silvio Santos — the “new BBB” is also friends with celebrities, who promise to move social media by supporting him in the competition.

He hid his grandfather’s visit to the BBB, but he has already won the support of his aunt, Patrícia Abravanel: “I can’t believe it! How brave! I’ve never watched a BBB. Now I’ll have to watch it! I don’t even know what day it is!”.