Treasury Direct: two inflation papers are approaching record levels; interest rises with external radar and server outages

This Tuesday’s session (18) is of attention in the local market with the stoppage of federal servers in defense of salary increases. More than 40 categories should take to the streets today, on the eve of the deadline for sanctioning this year’s Budget.

On the international scene, after a holiday on Monday (17), the return of business in the United States is marked by the advance in the yield of American public bonds. The return on paper maturing in 10 years, for example, reached 1.83% per year and reached a maximum in two years.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Financial agents echo previous statements by officials of the country’s monetary authority that interest rates may rise earlier than previously expected.

Within the Treasury Direct, the public bond market also operates with high rates on Tuesday morning. The rise in interest rates is greater among fixed-rate papers, especially with longer terms, as is the case of the 2031 Fixed-rate Treasury with semi-annual coupon payments.

This security offers a return of 11.46% a year in the first update of the day, against 11.32% a year in the previous session. Likewise, the remuneration paid for the paper maturing in 2026 increased from 11.30% per year the day before, to 11.41% per year at the opening of business today.

Live stock: Follow the market in real time

Among the papers linked to inflation, in the first update of the day, the real interest offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2040 with semi-annual coupon payment returned to the level of 5.67% per year, against 5.64% in the previous session.

As a result, this title again reached a record percentage that had been seen for the last time last Wednesday (12), when the interest paid was also 5.67% per year. The IPCA+ 2040 Treasury began trading in February 2020.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The 2055 Treasury with semi-annual interest payments, in turn, offered a real return of 5.70% per year, at 9:20 am, slightly above the 5.69% seen yesterday. The value also returned to approach the record level beaten by this title, which is 5.73% per year and which was reached for the last time at the beginning of this month. This security also began trading in February 2020.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Tuesday morning (18):

Server Downtime and Budget

Attention is focused on the protests scheduled for today by federal public service employees in defense of salary increases. The expectation is that there will be demonstrations in front of the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy.

In a statement released the day before, the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) said that it expects the strike to have the support of more than 50% of the institution’s employees. Despite this, according to the institution, essential services will be maintained.

Also on the political scene, the newspapers point out that the government is considering recovering just R$3.8 billion of the R$9 billion of expenses deemed underestimated by the economic team, with R$3 billion for personnel expenses and R$800 million for the fund. campaign finance (FEFC).

The cut, according to the publications, would come from the sectoral parliamentary amendments of the commission, with the RP8 index, which are not imposed.

Where to Invest 2022

THE InfoMoney – in partnership with XP Investimentos – brings together some of the leading experts from Brazil and the world in the event Onde Investir 2022, online and free, broadcast on the channel of InfoMoney on Youtube. Check out Tuesday’s schedule:

6:15 pm – The fixed income year? The best options with double-digit interest rates, with Vivian Lee (Ibiuna) and Camilla Dolle (XP). Access the broadcast link here.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

international radar

On the return of Martin Luther King’s holiday in the United States, the trading session is of strong fall for American futures indices and for other world stock exchanges.

The drop comes amid a surge in US Treasury yields, with investors taking positions on the lookout for interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which is the US central bank. According to recent statements by monetary authority officials, the increase may take place as early as March.

On the other hand, the day is one of gains for oil, with Brent above US$ 87 a barrel, amid rising geopolitical tensions. The United Arab Emirates has threatened reprisals after a drone strike on Monday hit oil supply facilities in Abu Dhabi, killing three people.

In Asia, the central bank of Japan maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1%, in line with market expectations. The country’s monetary authority also stated that it will buy the necessary amount of government bonds, in order to keep the yield on bonds maturing in ten years close to 0%.

Download a free spreadsheet that compares the profitability of your fixed income assets:[/newsletter-signup]

related