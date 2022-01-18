Turco Mohamed is satisfied with Atlético-MG’s current squad, according to director: “Balanced” | athletic-mg

Since the departure of Cuca, Atlético-MG maintained the initial planning in relation to changes in the squad. He took out loans to give the athletes a run and lighten the sheet, looked for some names and will also give space to the boys from the base. A squad that is to the liking of coach Antonio Mohamed.

In relation to last season’s starting lineup, Galo only lost captain Junior Alonso, sold to Krasnodar, and striker Diego Costa, who requested the termination. Guilherme Castilho and Vitor Mendes, who were on loan to Juventude, will also be used. Alan Franco, Nathan and Hyoran, substitutes in Cuca’s team (Franco, many times, not even related), were loaned with financial reward and full payment of the salary of the current clubs.

1 of 2 Turco Mohamed, Atlético-MG coach — Photo: Publicity/TV Galo Turco Mohamed, Atlético-MG coach — Photo: Publicity/TV Galo

According to Rodrigo Caetano, the analysis of the cast was made with Turco Mohamed in recent days. The Argentine liked the group that he will have in his hands starting next week.

“Mohamed was very clear. We sent it to him. These conversations have deepened in the last few days and, according to him, we have a very balanced cast”

Vision shared by the manager, who remembers that the amount of departures is compatible with the arrivals, counting on the duo that returns on loan to Juventude. He also highlights the need that Galo has to take advantage of boys who are currently in the basic categories.

– If you go to see, four athletes left and five arrived (counting who returns on loan). Our squad will have around 33, 34 athletes, including some youngsters that we will be evaluating and that can be incorporated in the pre-season, because we will start Mineiro prioritizing the pre-season for the year.

Despite the coach’s and Caetano’s satisfaction with the squad, Atlético-MG has an agreement signed with midfielder Otávio, who is at Bordeaux. His contract there runs until the middle of the year, and the presentation, at this moment, is scheduled for after that period. Galo is also interested in Edenilson, but Inter is not willing to negotiate with him.