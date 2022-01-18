Turkish team increases offer, but Jean Pyerre is notified by Athletico

Jean Pyerre’s future is closer to being defined. In the last few hours, Giresunspor, from Turkey, presented a new proposal to Grêmio for the loan of the attacking midfielder. The offer involves a longer contract period in Turkish football and details of an option to purchase the economic rights. On the other hand, the player received an extrajudicial notification from Athletico-PR, which claims to have signed a draft contract with the athlete.

At 23 years old, Jean Pyerre is out of Grêmio’s plans and has been negotiating his departure since December. Alavés, from Spain, was the first interested club. Then Athletico and now the Turkish team.

The extrajudicial notification was reported by the newspaper Correio do Povo and confirmed to the UOL Esporte.

The document was sent by Athletico-PR to the staff of Jean Pyerre and cites a draft contract between clubs and player. Hurricane had forwarded the contracting of the attacking midfielder on loan until the end of 2022. The document from the Paraná club cites the Civil Code and says that the player had already made a commitment to work at Arena da Baixada.

Jean Pyerre’s staff denies having signed a contract. Grêmio was notified of the extrajudicial initiative, but was not mentioned in the letter. Athletico-PR came to declare that the responsibility lies with the player.

Despite the extrajudicial notification, the business involving Giresunspor and Grêmio is not at risk. Negotiations should advance in the next few hours.

Turkey’s new offer increases borrowing time. Before, the proposal was for a five-month assignment. Now, the planned contract is for 15 months. Grêmio is still reviewing the documents and should give approval and bureaucratic release this week.

In addition to increasing the duration of the loan, Giresunspor also agreed to add two periods for the purchase of 50% of Jean Pyerre’s economic rights. At the end of 2022, the value for the operation is one and in the middle of 2023 the amount becomes greater.

Jean Pyerre currently maintains the form outside the premises of the Guild. The player communicated to the Rio Grande do Sul club, last week, his intention to work in Turkey.

Considered one of the greatest gems of Grêmio’s youth categories in recent years, Jean Pyerre was promoted to the main group in 2018 and has fluctuated over the last few seasons. A muscle injury in the second half of 2019 sidelined the player from the team for about six months.

In the final stretch of the 2021 Brasileirão, Grêmio removed the attacking midfielder and five other players. At the time, Jean Pyerre already had an offer from Alaves, from Spain. The staff of shirt 88 says that the leaders of Grêmio took a long time to respond and the Spanish team gave up on the deal. Soon after, Athletico-PR showed interest, opened negotiations and sent a deal. But the Turkish onslaught turned around.