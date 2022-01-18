“Turn it around”

Striker Diego Souza spoke about his departure from Grêmio and return weeks later during a press conference this Monday (17). On the occasion, the athlete detailed conversations he had with the managers and the interest of other teams in his football. The striker also stated that he intended to retire, but that he rethought whether he would abandon football at a delicate moment for the Grêmio fans.

“As soon as the season ended, the way the season ended, it would be very difficult for me to get into my head to retire with what a difficult year it was. Right at the beginning, Grêmio didn’t count (on me), they didn’t have the contact. With Sport, in addition to being affectionate, in addition to being a fan of the club, I have very direct contact with the president, with the director Augusto Carreras”.

“We talked a lot and they knew my priority, which was to stay at Grêmio. We started talking, but we didn’t get to agree on values ​​and other things like that. When Grêmio got in touch, the will to stay followed and I managed to resolve it very quickly”, completed Diego Souza.

When questioned about the team’s preparation to compete in the Serie B, the attacker stated that it is not necessary to get rid of all the players of the cast to compete for ‘second‘: “Just because it fell doesn’t necessarily have to do a general cleaning. Professionals are trained to know how to make their choices. Whoever stayed here is certainly a chosen one, has admiration, is a guy who works daily. Nobody would buy this noise if it was different from this”.

“All of us who remain is because we have a lot to offer yes. All of them with a lot of desire, a lot of desire to play a lot this year so that we can have this opportunity. Since we participated in a bad moment, we can make this comeback so that the fans can be happier”, finished Diego Souza.