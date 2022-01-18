Uber Pass is the new service option on Gol Linhas Aéreas’ Smiles platform

Boeing 737-800 GOL Smiles plane
Boeing 737-800 from Gol Linhas Aéreas – Image: Rafael Luiz Canossa / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons


Smiles, GOL’s travel platform and loyalty program, expands its partnership with Uber and introduces the new Uber Pass product, a subscription program that offers discounts on travel, food, market and customer support.

The platform allows Smiles customers to contract a half-yearly subscription, which can be purchased by accumulating or redeeming miles. The proposal, according to the company, is to bring more innovation to the loyalty field and make services increasingly accessible and attractive, thus seeking to expand the product portfolio.

The initial value will be R$149.94 covering the 6 months, offering a 10% discount on all UberX trips in Brazil, free delivery for orders over R$30.00 and, in the market, shipping is also free for orders worth more than R$ 100.00.

Clube Smiles and Diamond customers will have a higher accumulation factor than the others, and for redemption they will have exclusive benefits. When purchasing an Uber Pass subscription, Clube and Diamante customers earn 4 miles for each real spent and other customers 3 miles for each real spent.


“Expanding the partnership with Uber is an excellent opportunity for Smiles to continue offering a range of service options, which facilitate and enable customers to connect with their dreams”, says Rodrigo Possatto, Smiles Business Director.

The partnership already offers the Uber and UberEats service, in which the customer can purchase credit for the application, redeeming it with Smiles miles or purchasing it on the card to earn miles.

