UK and Canada send military aid to Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia | World

The UK government announced on Monday that it would send military aid to Kiev amid growing concerns of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“We have decided to supply Ukraine with short-range anti-attack missiles for self-defence,” UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace told the British Parliament.
Wallace also said he will send British soldiers to train the local armed forces because there is “a very legitimate and real cause” for concern about a new Russian invasion.
A Russian T-72B3 tank fires during military exercises in the Rostov region of southern Russia, near the Ukrainian border, on January 12, 2022 — Photo: AP
Russia rejects claims by the West that it is looking for a pretext to invade Ukrainian territory while deploying more than 100,000 troops to the border.
Canada may have sent a small troop of its Special Forces to this region of Europe, according to a report by Global News, citing official sources.
EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell declared that Europe is closer to war than it has been since the break-up of Yugoslavia.
The United Kingdom has assured that it will provide extra help in light of this threatening behavior by Russia that denies any invasion plan.
The Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, celebrated the deployment of weapons and troops, but regretted that his country was not part of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).
Dozens of British troops have been in Ukraine since 2015, and the UK pledged to help rebuild the Ukrainian navy after Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea.