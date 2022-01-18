UK to supply Ukraine with weapons to increase ‘defensive capacity’

Announcement was made by the British Defense Minister this Monday; country will also send representatives to the country to conduct training

Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP The UK also promised to send consultants to the European country



The Defense Minister of United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, announced this Monday, 17, to Parliament an agreement to provide the Ukraine new weapons with the aim of increasing the country’s “defensive capacity”. Wallace explained that the package includes “light anti-tank weapons systems” and stressed that all equipment is “short-range” and has a “clearly defensive” utility, and therefore does not pose a “threat to Russia”. The package adds to the military collaboration agreed between the UK and Ukraine last year, which included, among other things, training programs and the construction of several armed vessels. The defense minister said British representatives would travel to Ukraine for a short time to order new weapons and carry out training tasks.

Ben Wallace also said he invited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to visit London in the coming weeks. He expressed his desire to use bilateral contacts to promote “constructive and good faith” dialogue on the tensions on the border with Ukraine, where Moscow has stationed tens of thousands of military troops, although he stressed that the British position on the conflict “is very clear”. “Any destabilizing action by Russia in Ukraine would be a strategic mistake and have significant consequences,” the minister said, warning that “there is an international sanctions package in place to ensure that the Russian government is punished if it crosses the line.”

*With information from EFE