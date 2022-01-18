UN warns pandemic continues to hurt jobs

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on employment around the world and a return to pre-crisis levels could take years, the UN warned on Monday.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) was forced to sharply revise its forecast for a recovery in the labor market this year, in particular due to the impact of the delta and omicron variants, which have hit the vast majority of countries hard.

It now forecasts an overall shortfall in hours worked equivalent to 52 million full-time jobs compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. That’s double what the organization was still forecasting in May 2021, according to the trends report. 2022 published today.

“Two years after the onset of the crisis, prospects remain fragile and the road to recovery is slow and uncertain,” said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder in a statement.

“We are already seeing potentially lasting damage to the labor market and we are witnessing a worrying increase in poverty and inequality,” Ryder pointed out, giving the example of “many workers who are being forced to shift to new types of jobs”, such as in tourism. and international travel, hit hard by health restrictions.

The official unemployment rate remains higher than before the pandemic and is expected to remain higher until at least 2023.

The number of unemployed for 2022 is estimated by the ILO at 207 million (5.9%), against 186 million in 2019.

In 2022, the overall activity rate is expected to remain 1.2 percentage points lower than in 2019, the organization estimates.

But, above all, he emphasizes that the health crisis – which has already caused, according to official data, more than 5.5 million deaths and cost billions of dollars – has effects much more severe than the official numbers, because they do not include people who have left the job market.

– Years to recover –

“We will not recover from this pandemic without a far-reaching recovery in the labor market. And to be sustainable, this recovery must be based on the principles of decent work, including health and safety, equality, social protection and social dialogue,” warned Ryder.

According to the report, North America and Europe show the strongest signs of recovery, unlike Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

At the national level, the ILO points out that “the recovery of the labor market is stronger in high-income countries, while it is weaker in lower-middle-income economies”.

“The disproportionate impact of the crisis on women’s employment is likely to persist for years to come,” the report continues, noting that school closures – sometimes for very long periods – “will have cascading implications” among young people, especially those who do not. have internet access.

For Guy Ryder, “without a concerted effort and effective policies at the international and national levels, it is likely that some countries will take years to repair the damage”, with long-term consequences “for the participation rate, household income, but also for social and even political cohesion”.

