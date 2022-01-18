Under Pressure, Boris Johnson Assesses Series of Measures to Protect Position | World

From lifting restrictions against Covid-19 to turning to the Navy to prevent illegal immigration, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing, according to the press, several attractive ads for his electorate, hoping they will serve to stave off scandals and save your post.

Bogged down in a whirlwind of revelations about parties held on Downing Street while the UK lived under strict sanitary restrictions, Boris Johnson faces up to worst crisis since coming to power in 2019.

These add to a long list of accusations of corruption and favoritism.

In the UK, pressure mounts for Boris Johnson to step down as prime minister

His intervention last week in Parliament, in which he acknowledged having briefly participated in one of these parties, in May 2020, despite having assured that he thought it was a working meeting, was not enough.

Calls for resignation multiplied, including within his own conservative parliamentary majority.

Despite this, and disastrous performance in the polls, Johnson, who is known for his talent for political escapism, is far from giving up his position.

“If there’s one thing he’s excelled at throughout his political career, it’s essentially his survival,” Robin Pettitt, a UK political expert, told AFP.

“He should be finished, but he’s not a normal politician,” he added.

Operation “Red Meat”

According to the British press, Johnson plans to launch a counterattack with a battery of populist measures gathered under the name “Operation Red Meat”.

The politician who made the fight against immigration his flagship after Brexit, is considering turning to the Royal Navy to stop the flow of migrants trying to reach England clandestinely, crossing the English Channel. The latter involved would be sent to countries such as Rwanda and Ghana for their cases to be processed, according to The Times.

Another topic that has caused outrage, including among celebrities such as actor Hugh Grant, who fear for the BBC’s survival, is the possible 2027 removal of the tax that finances the activity of the public broadcaster, which the government regularly accuses of partiality.

For now, the Minister of Culture, Nadine Dorries, announced this Monday (17) the freezing of this rate for two years and a limited increase to inflation during the following four years.

In the context of today’s rampant inflation, this should make it possible to accept a controversial increase in social contributions.

The restrictions against the coronavirus that remain in force, such as remote work and the use of a mask in closed environments, considered an attack on freedoms by part of its followers, would be lifted on January 26.

“Save the Big Dog”

For Pettitt, “if the deputies obtain many of the measures they demand […] could still keep [Johnson] in power”, at least until the next big test: the municipal elections in early May.

However, if it fails to apply these measures, “the project [de se manter no cargo] could fail”, warned the expert.

Six Conservative MPs have publicly acknowledged that they have submitted letters of censure, but it is estimated that around 30 have done so, and it takes 54 to do so.

So far, Johnson has managed to compromise by referring, as well as his ministers, to the conclusions that will be presented on the investigation into the parties entrusted to a high official, Sue Gray, known for her integrity.

To relieve pressure on the prime minister, according to the “Sunday Times”, he would also have asked for the resignation of a group of collaborators, including the private secretary who sent a hundred invitations to the party on May 20, 2020, in another operation called “Save Big Dog”.

In the same way, the conservative leader would have asked his supporters to praise his achievements, such as the implementation of Brexit and the successful mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

“We are all human, we make mistakes,” Education Minister Nadhim Zahawi told the Times Radio on Monday. However, on the most important issues, Johnson “made the right decisions,” he added.