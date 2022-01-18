Understand the points criticized by the federal government and that may leave RJ out of the Tax Recovery Regime | Rio de Janeiro

In the PRF, the state fails to pay its debts with the Union, and the latter establishes rules for the state to remedy its fiscal situation. To have an idea, in case it is left out, the state will have to transfer R$ 24 billion to the Union, and its collection in 2021 was just over BRL 53 billion.

The Rio fiscal recovery project (PRF) was evaluated by:

Attorney General of the National Treasury (PGFN) – manifested itself in an unfavorable way;

– manifested itself in an unfavorable way; National Treasury Secretariat (STN) ) – expressed itself unfavorably;

) – expressed itself unfavorably; Supervisory Board of the Rio Fiscal Recovery Regime (CSRRF) – expressed itself favorably, but with reservations.

By two votes to one, the state is in critical condition, but it will be able to comment on the review within five days.

On Wednesday (19), Governor Claudio Castro will meet with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to discuss the points negatively highlighted in the project. Castro has already declared that, if he is not successful at the meeting, he promises to resort to all possible instances to guarantee aid to Rio de Janeiro.

See the main points criticized in the state PRF and how the governor should defend them

What the National Treasury and the National Treasury Attorney General’s Office say:

1- The PRF sent by the State would not balance its finances, measures whose impacts have uncertain flows and possibly overestimated collection potential;

At this point, the Treasury refers to the securitization of the debt – that is, the state wants to sell bonds on the market with the remuneration collected from the debt.

The expectation of the government of Rio is to raise 19.6 billion in 10 years, but the National Treasury considered this number high since since 2012, the sum of all amounts collected with securitization companies by all states of the federation was BRL 10.5 billion – practically half of what only Rio wants to collect in a similar period.

Finance Secretary Nelson Rocha criticized the Federal Government’s argument. “Regarding securitization, there is Gabriela syndrome. ‘I was born this way, I grew up this way. I will always be like this.’ They are resistant to any new proposal,” he said.

two- Concentration of the adjustment in the last period of validity of the RRF, in 2030, which generates the establishment of goals that do not induce a gradual improvement over the nine exercises of maximum validity of the RRF;

The Treasury refers to the Rio de Janeiro government’s plan, which calculated that it would have a significant growth in the primary result – the calculation of revenues minus expenses – only in the last year of the regime’s validity.

From BRL 10 billion in 2022, the result would drop to BRL 2.5 billion in 2029, and for 2030, would jump to R$ 15 billion.

In the analysis, the National Treasury Secretariat assesses that for this increase in the last year to occur, the State will reduce your investments by 83%, taking them to a lower level than that observed in 2018 and 2019, when the State itself claimed to have made critically low investments”.

The governor contests this argument, saying that the decision to invest more in the first year than in the last is a decision for the state. “And Rio is in need of more investments now.”

3- High fragility to minimal variations in macroeconomic variables such as GDP and oil prices. Thus, the Treasury understands that the State Plan is not credible enough to balance its public accounts.

What the Tax Regime Council says:

The Supervisory Board of the Tax Recovery Regime of the State of Rio de Janeiro, manifests itself, by a simple majority decision, in favor of the ratification of the Tax Recovery Plan of the State of Rio de Janeiro, however, with reservation, since that the process that deals with the implementation of the Plan of Positions and Remuneration of the Secretary of Health of the State of Rio de Janeiro and of the Institute of Assistance to Servants of the State of Rio de Janeiro was concluded due to irregularity.

The Supervisory Council of the Fiscal Recovery Regime in Rio (CSRRF) refers to the change in the salaries of state employees, which the council understood as a readjustment, but the government defends itself and says that it is a salary recomposition provided for by law.

As Rio de Janeiro is under an injunction by the Federal Court of Justice, which suspends the payment of the debt administered by the National Treasury Secretariat, there is no need for the state to resume payment of the debt immediately. This would only occur if the injunction ceases to have effect.

“I have always said and I want to repeat here that a true tax recovery regime is not a debt spacing regime. We need to develop our state. It’s no use getting here to do a series of actions that reduce costs and don’t increase collection”, said the governor.