Underwater volcano eruptions in Tonga cause death from giant waves in Peru | National Journal

The noise of the eruption on Saturday (15) is still in people’s minds. Residents of Fiji described the “sound of thunder”. New Zealanders, a “sonic boom”. One resident thought they were bombs going off.

An undersea volcano had awoken with ferocity in Tonga. Hours later, there was silence: the internet and the phone went down. The more than 100,000 inhabitants of the archipelago were almost inaccessible. The volcano damaged the only communication cable that connects the country with the world.

The Red Cross director for the Pacific warned that it is in the dark, no one knows the scale of the damage. But it is certain that the 1.20m waves and ash contaminated the supply. The priority is to bring drinking water and purifiers.

One of the satellites showed the volcano island covered in ash. The area of ​​the place has increased by 45% with the debris of volcanic activity alone. The clouds of gas and smoke reached 20 km high.

Those who managed to send a message narrated “a lunar landscape”. A part of the archipelago has disappeared. The sea swallowed the fauna and flora of an island that was not inhabited by people.

New Zealand’s prime minister said smoke was a risk. Jacinda Ardern promised to release water, regardless of the situation at the airport. Australia’s foreign minister offered help to what she called the “Pacific family”.

Japan even issued a tsunami warning. One gentleman arrived at one of the shelters, but others stopped in the traffic jam.

The American Samoa Weather Service’s phone wouldn’t stop. Now, the alert to the west coast of the United States has been given.

Chile has also called for coastal populations to move up to safe havens.

In Peru, the streets were flooded. A resident there narrates a sequence of four waves that left the water knee-deep. At least two people drowned.

A Brit lost his sister in Tonga. He said that she owned a mutt shelter and died trying to save the dogs.

The UK even recorded the atmospheric shock wave twice and Brazil felt the air displacement 12 hours after the eruption.

Some satellites scan, in a matter of minutes, an entire hemisphere to help with the emergency response, and one of the focuses is the region known as the “Circle of Fire”. At 40,000 km long, it has a horseshoe shape and encompasses more than 450 volcanoes in the Pacific. Seismographs pick up some type of earthquake at the site every 5 minutes.

The Earth’s surface is a “patchwork” of tectonic plates floating on lava. Brazil is lucky to get away from them. When these plates graze, they can generate earthquakes. Their churning can also push lava out of the Earth’s crust. These eruptions generate displacement of surfaces and sometimes provoke waves of great proportions.