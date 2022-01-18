Unimed High Complexity Hospital will be built in Biopark – O Presente

Share tweet Share

It was announced this Monday (17), the project to build a High Complexity Hospital by Unimed in the Biopark, in Toledo. The partnership between the two institutions includes the donation of an area of ​​20 thousand m² by Biopark and an investment of around R$ 60 million by Unimed. The structure must serve, in addition to the West Region, the North, Northwest and Southwest of the State, including cities such as Pato Branco, Guarapuava and Umuarama.

This is an innovative partnership model for Unimed, as explained by the President of Unimed Paraná Federation, Dr. Paulo Roberto Fernandes Faria. “Today, an innovative path begins within our own resources initiatives, which is the construction of a Hospital owned by the entire Unimed System of Paraná. This is an avant-garde protagonism that permeates the entire National System”.

The installation of a High Complexity Hospital crowns an area of ​​the Park destined to a health complex that already has the presence of the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR), with the course of medicine, and should receive hundreds of medical clinics and other enterprises of this area.

According to Luiz Donaduzzi, founder of Biopark, the announcement represents the strength of the Ecosystem to attract great anchors. “The arrival of Unimed Hospital is a moment of great joy for us. When we look at everything that has been done here in five years, we really don’t believe it. The Biopark is a neutral territory and it is precisely because of this that we attract Unimed, so we are able to attract other important regional facilities. This Hospital will also allow us to have a good treatment, for students to study, researchers to do research, so it will bring a whole development along with it”, he highlights.

The Hospital will have 40 beds and 20 more ICU beds and will serve several specialties. “It was born with the proposal to attend to high complexity, due to the expressive number of ICU beds. This project represents a milestone, not only for its physical structure, but for all the work carried out together, between the Unimed System and the Biopark. Our goal is to start work at the beginning of 2024”, explains the CEO of Unimed Costa Oeste, Dr. Hiroshi Nishitani.

For the Mayor of Toledo, Beto Lunitti, the moment is a milestone in the history of the Municipality and of all Paraná. “These are purposes that converge, establish units and change territories. This is a unique moment, to reflect and understand that it is possible to do it differently, to do it better, it is possible to do it with excellence”, he emphasizes.

Biopark founder Carmen Donaduzzi also praised the moment. “Luiz and I want to leave some things for Toledo and for the population. We already have the pharmaceutical industry where we produce and sell medicines at a fair price and now we are working in the Biopark. We promised that we would build the Faculty of Medicine building so that the course could continue in Toledo, so that the people here, so that the children of Toledo would have access to a Faculty of Medicine and it is there. And today we are fulfilling another commitment”.

Also present were Dr. Luis Francisco Costa, Director of Unimed Brasil, Dr. Adilson Bier, coordinator-counselor of Region 4 of the Unimed Federation of Paraná, Alberi Locatelli, Director of the 20th Health Regional of Toledo, and who represented the Government of State, as well as municipal, regional and state authorities, as well as representatives from all spheres of health.

The authorities signed a contract establishing the partnership between the two institutions and presented the large plaque in front of the land where the Hospital will be built to the invited public.

with advice

Click here to join our WhatsApp group













