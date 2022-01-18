Unimed Manaus suspends visits due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 | Coronavirus | The Criticism | Amazon – Amazon

To relieve the Adult and Child Emergency Care, the Medical Cooperative created an exclusive wing to receive patients who have symptoms of flu and covid-19 syndromes.

As of this Monday (17/01) visits to patients with flu syndromes, admitted to the three hospital units of Unimed Manaus (Adult and Child Emergency Care – PA, Hospital and Maternity), as well as the presence of companions in the dependencies of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to the technical director of Unimed Manaus, infectious disease specialist Lucilaide Oliveira Santos, the measure was adopted due to the increase in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndromes and covid-19 and aims to maintain the safety of patients, family members and healthcare professionals. health.

With visits suspended, family members will receive information about the evolution of patients’ treatment, through daily newsletters, issued by the medical team, and which will be sent virtually, by cell phone.

In the case of patients with special needs, children and the elderly, only one companion will be allowed to stay, who must prove a complete vaccination cycle, without showing symptoms and shift changes can only be done every 12 hours.

Since December 2021, when 80% of patients who enter the Child and Adult Emergency Care had symptoms related to respiratory syndromes, Unimed Manaus management has reinforced its team of health professionals and also implemented new care protocols.

“We have increased our operational capacity since December, and now in January, we are still able to grow and serve more users. But it is important that people be careful, keep the distance, wear a mask when they are in the presence of other people, stay in open environments so that we can control this issue of the flu outbreak in our city”, warns the technical director of Unimed. Manaus, infectious disease specialist Lucilaide Oliveira dos Santos.

In addition to strengthening the teams of doctors, nurses, technicians and administrative staff, Unimed Manaus has reserved beds, exclusive for patients with flu symptoms, among other new procedures adopted to face respiratory viruses during the seasonal period for Influenza Syndrome and Respiratory Syndrome. Acute Severe (SRAG).

Lucilaide dos Santos highlights the impact that the measures adopted will have on the time of care, which, according to her, has practically tripled as a result of the significant increase in patients being admitted to the adult and child ED daily.



