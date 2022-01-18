Union calls for ban on hospital rooms with risk of superfungus

The Union of Nursing Assistants and Technicians of Pernambuco (Satenpe) called for the urgent banning of two rooms in the Emergency Trauma Unit of Hospital da Restauração (HR) in Recife because of the risk of contamination by superfungus and superbacteria.

According to the G1, the request was sent to the government, Public Ministry (MPPE) and Labor (MPT).

Recently, a case of a patient who carried the microorganism was confirmed in the hospital unit. Another case of an elderly woman who died from other causes is still under investigation.

Employees’ concern is justified as Candida auris is resistant to many drugs and disinfectants and can live for long periods on surfaces, hence the name superfungus.

Credit: Satenpe/DisclosureImage shows black ceiling due to the accumulation of fungi, according to union

The union argues that the ceiling of one of the rooms of the unit that receives patients for application of medication in the vein and dressing is taken over by a colony of fungi and other microorganisms that can be harmful to health.

The entity asks that the environments be cleaned, as well as the air conditioning ducts and equipment used by employees.

There is also a request for workers exposed to the risks to be tested to avoid possible new cases.

superfungus outbreak

According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), although there is currently only one confirmed case and another under analysis in Brazil, it can be considered that there is the third outbreak of Candida auris in the country.

There was a first outbreak in Bahia in 2020, with 15 cases and two deaths, and a second outbreak, also in Bahia, in December last year.

Anvisa explains that the definition of an outbreak is not restricted to a large number of cases, but also to the emergence of a new contagious microorganism – even if it is just one case.

Superfungus is a global threat

The superfungus is drug resistant and infection caused by it can lead to death. It was first cataloged when it was found in the ear canal of a patient in South Korea in 2009. Since then, cases have been identified in more than 30 countries such as the United States, India, England, South Africa, Venezuela, Colombia, Israel, Pakistan, Kenya, Kuwait, United Kingdom and Spain, in addition to Brazil.

Credit: Dr_Microbe/istock Superfungus is resistant to all three major classes of antifungal drugs

The threat to global health is so serious that scientists at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believe that the superfungus could be the cause of a possible next pandemic.