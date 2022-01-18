Unvaccinated begin to take severe form of Covid in Manaus

The epidemiological bulletin of FVS Amazonas released this Sunday points to serious infection by Covid of unvaccinated people. Of the 55 admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, 34 were not vaccinated, 3 received the first dose, 14 received 2 doses and 4 were on the booster dose. However, outside the ICU in clinical beds, 244 patients were hospitalized until this Sunday, 178 of them had not received any dose of the vaccine, 15 had received the first dose, 42 had two doses and 14 received the booster dose. Overall, COVID became more severe in the vaccine-rejecting group.

On the day that Amazonas registered 3,079 new cases of Covid, the ICU hospitalization framework, even to a much lower degree than 11 months ago, is worrying.

Although Omicron is the predominant strain with the lowest risk of death, it becomes aggressive in the unvaccinated group.

Across the state of Amazonas, 500,000 people rejected or were not interested in the vaccine, which makes them potential candidates to catch the virus and collapse the entire health system, with unpredictable consequences.

And it seems difficult to convince them that the vaccine is the way to dominate the virus and preserve them.

There is a whole network of misinformation around them, influencing behavior and putting an entire society at risk.