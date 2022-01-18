Updates make Cardano (ADA) price skyrocket

After a fourth quarter flooded with criticism and price drop in 2021, Cardano (ADA) is once again attracting attention this week with proposals to improve the scalability of its blockchain.

Furthermore, the launch of a decentralized exchange (DEX), Sundae Swap, is also helping in the recovery of the coin that had lost 65% of its value in the last 4 months.

With an upward movement of 10% on the daily and 40% on the weekly, without a doubt, you have to look at Cardano. Interestingly, this is the preferred currency by the Ethereum community, according to research by Vitalik Buterin.

Cardano (ADA) price hike

On Thursday, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), the developer of Cardano, published a report on how they will be improving Cardano’s scalability in 2022.

The note cites some points as an increase in the size of the blocks, to support more transactions, and improvements in the use of memories and CPU, now working more efficiently. In addition to others, such as off-chain solutions. In total, there are 11 improvements scheduled for this year.

Furthermore, the launch of a decentralized exchange (DEX) has also excited investors. This Saturday (15), Sundae Swap announced that it will be holding its ISO — Initial Securities Offering — next Thursday (20), showing that large projects will be able to run on Cardano.

As a result, the price of Cardano has skyrocketed this week, rising more than 40% in the last 7 days and around 10% this Monday (17) alone. Each ADA is currently trading at $1.54.

Ethereum community likes Cardano

Also last Thursday (13), Vitalik Buterin carried out a survey on his Twitter asking which currency would be being used worldwide in 2035, surprisingly Cardano was ahead even of Bitcoin (BTC).

“Poll for the Ethereum community. You wake up in 2035 and 80% of all transactions + economies in the world are in a non-ETH currency. Which would you rather it be?”

With around 42% of the 600,000 votes, Cardano appears to be the most sought after coin by the Ethereum community after receiving over 250,000 votes. Closely followed by BTC with 230k.

In the second part of the poll, Tron (TRX) beat giants like Binance Coin (BNB). Despite the high percentage, it is worth noting that she received only 184,000 votes.

Finally, perhaps even this poll by Buterin had some impact on Cardano’s current price. It remains to be seen whether this euphoria will last or whether the currency will remain in its bear market after a bull trap.