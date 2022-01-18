US airlines urge Biden administration to prevent 5G “chaos” at airports

× Photo: 466654/Pixabay

The presidents of the main American airlines have asked the Biden administration not to implement the 5G signal in the vicinity of airports, which could cause a “catastrophic” crisis with the cancellation of hundreds of flights. The report was published by Reuters on Tuesday (18).

Operators AT&T and Verizon must implement a new 5G service tomorrow (19).

Airlines have warned that the new service could render instruments on many aircraft, such as altimeters, useless and hamper operations in low visibility.

“This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,110 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subject to cancellations, detours or delays.” says the letter from the Airlines for America group.

The letter’s signatories include presidents of American Airlines, Delta, United, Southwest, UPS Airlines, Alaska Air, Atlas Air, JetBlue Airways and FedEx Express.

The letter was sent to Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, among other members of the federal government.

companies ask “that 5G be rolled out everywhere in the country except about two miles [3,2 km] airport runways”.

read more:

Itapemirim airline declared capital of R$380,000 to Anac

Airlines ask Biden government to standardize Covid-19 documents

More news