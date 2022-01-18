USA: Governor cancels mandatory mask and vaccine

On his first day as governor of the state of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin lifted the obligation for children to wear a mask in schools and for public employees to be vaccinated. Youngkin had pledged, during the election campaign, to eliminate the double mandate decreed by his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam.

The new governor, who maintains a pact of convenience with Donald Trump, won, with the support of the former presidents, the November 2021 elections by a difference of two percentage points, against Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe, who had been governor before Northam.

Now, upon taking office, Youngkin immediately issued an executive order, excusing children from wearing masks at school. He said that “parents, not the government, have a fundamental right to make decisions about how to care for children.” From now on, the use of masks in school grounds will be at the discretion of parents.

The governor added that “recent government orders, requiring virtually all children in Virginia to wear masks while in school, have proven to be ineffective and impractical.”

According to Youngkin, the obligation in force until now has caused “notorious harm” to children, by inhibiting “the development of their emotional and social skills”. The new governor also stated that “masks also aggravated feelings of isolation, exacerbating mental health problems, which in many cases represent a higher health risk for children than that of covid-19”.

Another executive order, also signed on this first day of term, considers that the obligation to present a vaccination certificate for the exercise of their functions has been “harmful to individual freedoms and privacy” of public servants. He concludes: “My administration will not demand that these interests [liberdade e privacidade] be sacrificed as a condition of employment in the executive branch of our government”.

Youngkin thus joins the list of GOP state governors who make easing pandemic precautions one of their hallmarks. He cited Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who went so far as to contradict federal provisions in this regard and to engage in a debate with the Treasury Department, which could involve legal battles for the payment of thousands of dollars.