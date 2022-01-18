Vaccination is at risk of getting stuck – and other highlights – 01/18/2022

This is the online version for this Tuesday’s edition (1/18) of the Pra Beginr o Dia newsletter, its summary with the main news of the day. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.

Fewer doses available than children to vaccinate. It is the summary of the situation in the capitals. Without the arrival of new shipments, immunization tends to suffer interruptions and progress slowly.

There is nothing unpopular about the “vaccination passport”. According to a Datafolha survey, 81% of the population is in favor of requiring proof of vaccination against covid for entry into Closed places, such as offices, bars, restaurants and concert halls. AND increased to 45% the proportion of those who consider that the pandemic is not under control. It was 20% in December.

Yesterday was the anniversary of the beginning of vaccination against covid in Brazil.

A survey shows that in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, there was an increase in the abusive consumption of alcoholic beverages and not sedentary lifestyle among the Brazilian population. As a result, the rate of people with chronic diseases, such as obesity.

playpen

the will of 02 play 007 shows that this year’s election will be dirtier than 2018’s, says Chico Alves. To remember, the “hate cabinet”, linked to Carlos Bolsonaro, negotiates the purchase of espionage tools, to use against political opponents. Marco Antonio Villa (video) considers the scenario gloomy. There will be, he said, an attempt to demoralize the electoral process.

THE DarkMatter, object of desire of the “hate cabinet”, is a darling of authoritarian regimes. It was used, for example, to monitor and silence opponents in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Federal deputy Ivan Valente, from Psol, asked the government for information about meetings held by public servants with representatives of companies DarkMatter, Polus Tech and NSO Group, suppliers of spy programs.

Bolsonaro seems to have gone to the evangelicals in the dispute over the legalization of gambling, intended by the center. Said they are not welcome in Brazil. At the same time, he kind of washed his hands, declaring that he would veto it if the proposal passed in Congress, but that the deputies will override the veto.

Another indication that Bolsonaro knew before the investigations into 01 (Flávio) and Fabricio Queiroz. This time it was the former minister Abraham Weintraub who talked about the leak.

speaking of Queiroz, the former advisor to 01 said he will run for federal deputy.

At a Banco do Brasil event focused on agribusiness, Bolsonaro celebrated the annulment of “MST actions” in his government, the expansion of possibility of using firearms on rural properties and the total absence of demarcations of indigenous lands.

Temer’s “small labor reform” “did not take away the right of any worker”, according to Bolsonaro.

there are not few side effects in children of the vaccine against covid, declared Bolsonaro during an interview in which said not to be against the vaccine.

budget of discord

It is scheduled for today first strike of federal servants from at least 19 categories. want readjustment. The idea is to turn off the computers. Part must participate in protests, the first from 10 am to 12 pm, in front of the Central Bank, and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm, at the Ministry of Economy.

your pocket

Jamil Chad comments (video) report by International Labor Organization which estimates a weak recovery in employment in Brazil this year.

Can’t celebrate the GDP sigh in November (0.7% growth, measured by the IBC-BR). Second Jose Paulo Kupfer, there is no lasting or consistent impulse.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said he will put to a vote in February a proposal for a price stabilization program of fuels.

extreme nature

It wasn’t a record, but it came close. In Porto Alegre Sunday was the third hottest day in history. It made 40.1°C. In Buenos Aires (Argentina), the night from Friday to Saturday (30 °C) was the hottest since measurement began in 1906.

A blizzard left 120,000 people without electricity in the USA and also affected the Canada. In addition to the cold, there was strong wind on the North American East Coast, including Florida.

In Minas Gerais, the alert continues to heavy rains throughout the week.

Study shows that in Ouro Preto there are almost 900 properties in areas of geological hazard high or very high.

electoral race

To give Sergio Moro a platform in São Paulo, the MBL agreed on the affiliation of members to Podemos. On January 26th, those who do not have to wait for the April party window will leave Patriota, PSL, Democratas and Novo.

Slowly in the polls, Sergio Moro said that whoever says he will give up being a candidate the president lies “in the face because she is afraid” of her candidacy, able to break the polarizationLula-Bolsonaro.

around the world

An image from Planet SkySat shows a plume of smoke rising from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano days before its eruption on January 15, in Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, Tonga Image: Planet Labs PBC via REUTERS

Satellite images show the changes in the geography of tonga caused by volcano eruption Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai submarine.

The phrase

We need to discard the Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes.

Xi Jinping, at the World Economic Forum. The Chinese leader also said that clashes have “catastrophic consequences”. He did not mention the name of any country.

world of the ball

Robert Lewandowski poses with the FIFA The Best trophy, the second he has won in his career Image: Playback/Instagram

Lewandowski won the award for the second time in a row The Best, from FIFA. Did he deserve it? He scored 69 goals in the 2021 season and was for the third consecutive year the Europe’s top scorer.

Donnarumma; Alaba, Ruben Dias and Bonucci; Jorginho, Kante and De Bruyne; Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandoski and Messi. It’s the FIFA team, without Brazilians (Jorginho kind of represents the country) and with too many forwards – or would the quartet work?

the draw of Brazil’s Cup reserved quarries for Vasco and Grêmio. The analysis is by UOL columnists.

At cup, São Paulo scored 4-2 against Vasco and advanced to the quarterfinals. Go take the cruise. THE palm trees beat Inter by 2 to 1 and face Oeste.

small screen

BBB 22: Brothers enjoy their first night in the house Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Missed the premiere BBB22? Enter the house with the UOL special. Right away, the unknown group, the popcorn, made a pact of protection against the famous, the cabin group.

Chico Barney approved what he saw in the Faustão in the Band, starting with the emphasis given to the Cassettes (which at Globo were Videocassettes) and the way the music and guest musicians were treated.

Anita’s crush

The name of the boy kissed on Sunday with Huck is Hugo Novaes. He is from Alagoas, is a poet, is engaged in social causes and is fit. Did Anita choose well?

Come on…

It’s not in the plans, but it can happen, and it’s good to know what to do in different perrengues on the beach: heat stroke, drowning, shark attack…

It’s good, but not

Gabriela Ingrid talks in Sem Frescura (video) about the consumption of alcoholic beverages on the beach.

Trinity College

This one is for those who are in the humanities and want to study in Ireland: full scholarship for one year of course and 15 thousand euros of allowance.

