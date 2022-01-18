Vaccination of children against COVID starts this Wednesday (19), in Valadares – Gerais

The vaccination of children against COVID-19 in Governador Valadares, in Vale do Rio Doce, will start this Wednesday (1/19). The doses will be applied gradually, starting with children aged 11 years with or without comorbidities.
The Municipal Health Department of Governador Valadares (SMS/GV) received 1,490 doses of the Pfizer/Comirnaty – Peditric vaccine this Monday (17/1). As there were few doses, SMS/GV opted for gradual application.
“The entire process will take place gradually, decreasingly, and as long as pediatric doses are available. The first to be vaccinated will be 11-year-old children, with or without comorbidities”, informed SMS/GV.
Another reason that led SMS/GV to start vaccinating on Wednesday is the training that will be held tomorrow with the professionals involved in vaccinating this public.
The vaccine has a specific dosage and composition. Only 0.2 ml, that is, different from the amount used in people over 12 years old. According to SMS/GV, parents should be reassured, as Pfizer Pediatric is an immunizer authorized for use in children by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), with an interval of 8 weeks between the first and second dose.
Vaccination takes place in the following units:
- ESF Fraternity: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm
- ESF Santa Rita II: 2pm to 4pm
- ESF Santa Terezinha: 08:00 to 12:00
- ESF Tourmaline II and III: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm
- ESF Vila Parque Ibituruna: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm
