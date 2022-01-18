vaccination of children starts this Tuesday in Brusque; know how it will work

The vaccination of children against Covid-19 starts this Tuesday, 18, in Brusque. As determined by The Municipality, vaccines arrive overnight in the city and the gates of Uniasselvi will open at 10 am to start vaccination. The offer will be on a first-come, first-served basis for two priority groups at this first moment, with no need to make an appointment.

Brusque will receive 710 doses, which corresponds to 5%. There are, in all, 12,521 children in this age group. The offer to increase the ages will be according to the receipt of doses by the state government.

Check out the priority groups:

Priority (children aged 5 to 11): with permanent disability, whether physical, mental, intellectual or sensory; patients with comorbidities; indigenous; quilombolas; and children living in shelters and in homes with people at high risk for severe development of Covid-19;

General (children aged 5 to 11): staggered by age group, from the oldest to the youngest.

Who is in the priority group?

Indigenous: Individuals with permanent disabilities are considered to be those who have one or more of the following limitations from a physical, mental, intellectual or sensory point of view:

a) Motor limitation that causes great difficulty or inability to walk or climb stairs;

b) Individuals with great difficulty or inability to hear;

c) Individuals with great difficulty or inability to see;

d) Individuals with any permanent intellectual disability that limits their activities

activities, such as working, going to school, playing, etc.

Regarding individuals with comorbidities, those with the situations listed below should be considered:

a) Diabetes mellitus and hereditary metabolic diseases (Gaucher disease,

mucopolysaccharidoses and others);

b) Chronic lung diseases (severe asthma, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis,

bronchodysplasias);

c) Congenital and acquired heart diseases;

d) Chronic liver disease;

e) Chronic kidney disease;

f) Chronic neurological diseases (cerebral palsy, hereditary and degenerative diseases of the nervous or muscular system; severe neurological deficiency);

g) Congenital or acquired immunosuppression (including HIV/AIDS, cancer, solid organ and bone marrow transplant recipients and patients using immunosuppressive therapy due to chronic disease such as rheumatologic diseases and inflammatory bowel diseases – Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis);

h) Hemoglobinopathies (sickle cell anemia and thalassemia major);

i) Severe obesity (BMI: z score>+3);

j) Down syndrome.

What is needed to prove priority in vaccination?

In order to prove the condition of permanent disability or comorbidity, the following documents must be presented for vaccination, which may be retained by the vaccination team for audit purposes, and a printed, digital copy or even a photograph of the document, in case the original voucher cannot be retained:

a) medical report or evidentiary examination that indicates the comorbidity or disability;

b) proof of attendance at a Rehabilitation Center or specialized unit;

c) official document indicating the disability;

d) free public transport cards that indicate the condition of permanent disability;

e) report issued by a nutritionist in the case of obesity;

f) statement from a multidisciplinary team, indicating the condition of disability or comorbidity;

g) self-declaration (in the absence of another type of document) for cases of disability

severe permanent.

