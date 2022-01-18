Valdemar Costa Neto signs former PT leader in charge of Banco do Nordeste – Politics

BRASILIA – The president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, named one of his nominees as interim president of Banco do Nordeste. The Economist Jose Gomes da Costa was made official this Monday, 17, in the position, which will accumulate with the bank’s financial board. The president Jair Bolsonaro he even resisted the name of Gomes da Costa after discovering that he had been affiliated with the PT in the past, but ended up giving in to strong pressure from his political ally.

Electoral Justice data indicate that Gomes da Costa joined the PT of Bahia in February 2003, in the city of Lauro de Freitas. Membership appears as “deleted” in November 2009 and “cancelled” in June 2019. He is currently not in any party.

Target of corruption scandals in past governments, BNB gained the spotlight in 2005, in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, when an advisor to the deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE) was caught with R$ 209 thousand in cash in his suitcase and US$ 100 thousand in his underwear. Investigations by the Federal Public Ministry showed that the money would come from bribes, from contracts with the bank. At the time, the president of BNB, Roberto Smith, was indicated by Guimarães. Last year, the Federal Court closed the case against the deputy.

In September, Costa Neto recorded a video demanding the resignation of Romildo Rolim, then president of BNB. The reason given was a R$583 million contract with Instituto Nordeste Cidadania (Inec), linked to PT in Ceará. Since Rolim’s departure, the bank had been led by Anderson Possa, who was accumulating the role of business director.

THE Estadão found out that Costa Neto – arrested and sentenced in the wake of the monthly allowance scandal – wants to count on the collaboration of his patron to loosen the rules for appointing the president of BNB and sign another name to the post.

The new interim president of BNB is a career employee and has held the position of superintendent in Salvador since December 2017.

Coordinator of the Northeast bench in Congress, deputy Júlio Cesar (PSD-PI) confirmed that the choice of Gomes da Costa is the responsibility of Bolsonaro’s party. “The appointment of the president of the bank fell to the PL”, he told the Estadão. According to Júlio César, the party has tried to sign Gomes da Costa before, but without success. “They’ve already indicated and it didn’t work”, he recalled.

The bank operates the Northeast Financing Constitutional Fund (FNE), which has a budget forecast of R$ 26.6 billion for this year. With relevance in the development of the region, the BNB suffers strong political pressure and is controlled by the PL.

Romildo Rolim, who had taken office in 2017, in the Michel Temer (MDB), was sponsored by the then president of the Senate, Eunício Oliveira (MDB-CE). With the change of government, Rolim sought sponsors in other Centrão parties.

In 2020, Costa Neto had already tried to take Rolim out of office. At the time, the nominee had been Alexandre Cabral, former president of the Casa da Moeda. Cabral was even appointed to command BNB, but he only stayed in the role for one day. weighed against him investigations opened to investigate fraudulent contracts at Casa da Moeda.

In a note, the BNB highlighted that the new president was “chosen by the Ministry of Economy for his professional and academic experience” and denied political interference in the institution. “Gomes is an economist from the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), with a master’s degree in Economics from the same university, an MBA in finance from the Rio de Janeiro School of Economics, from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), and training in banking from São Paulo School of Administration, also from FGV”, informed the bank.