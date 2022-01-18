Vale resumes part of operations in Minas Gerais after heavy rains

By Leticia Augusto and Marta Nogueira

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian mining companies, including Vale, are gradually resuming operations after a shutdown of activities during the period of heavy rains that hit the country’s key mining region last week, the companies said.

Vale said in a statement on Monday that there are no more production stoppages in its Southeast System due to the rains and that its activities in the Southern System are in the process of resuming.

The company also estimated an impact of approximately 1.5 million tonnes from the production and purchase of iron ore due to the rains, and reiterated its forecast of production of the commodity of 320-335 million tonnes for 2022.

Vale’s resumption comes after Usiminas announced on Saturday that its subsidiary Mineração Usiminas SA (Musa) began, as of Friday, to gradually resume operations.

On the occasion, Usiminas highlighted that “the consequences of the heavy rains in the region also affected the companies that participate in the ore outflow logistics chain, and that Musa is following the evolution of the actions implemented by such companies in order to ensure the fastest recovery possible.”

Samarco, Vale’s joint venture with Anglo-Australian group BHP, told Reuters on Monday that it also resumed operations last week when the rains eased, without going into details.

Samarco’s iron ore concentrate production came to operate at 50% of capacity last week, due to high humidity.

Anglo American’s Minas-Rio System continued as planned for the rainy season.

France’s Vallourec, which halted activities at its Pau Branco mine in Nova Lima after rains caused a dike to overflow, said on Monday that its operations were still closed.

The company is in talks with authorities for the resumption and previously said it would appeal the fine received.

CSN, which shut down CSN Mineração’s Casa de Pedra mine, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The announcement of iron ore production stoppages by mining companies in the face of intense rains in Minas Gerais last week and the prompt presence of inspection teams of their activities evidenced an increase in environmental governance and transparency in the Brazilian sector.

The move comes as the industry works to regain society’s trust, after having been the protagonist of dramatic deadly disasters in recent years, experts and members of the mineral sector told Reuters.

VALLEY ACTIVITIES

Vale also detailed this Monday that, in the Southeast System, the circulation of trains on the Vitória a Minas Railroad was resumed on the Rio Piracicaba – João Monlevade section, allowing the gradual expedition of production from Brucutu and Mariana.

The BH branch, responsible for transporting general cargo, is at a standstill, the company said. Logistics alternatives are being studied for the definitive return of the branch and for the flow of general cargo while the branch remains paralyzed.

In the Southern System, some road accesses were released and other alternatives were made possible, allowing the circulation of employees and third parties to the mines, and consequently, the work of adapting the infrastructure of the mines’ mining fronts. According to Vale, several sections of the MRS railways had their train circulation released or are expected to be released throughout the week.

As a result, the Abóboras, Vargem Grande, Fábrica and Viga plants were gradually resumed, which represent about half of the current capacity of the Southern System.

“The other plants should be resumed in the coming days, after additional work to restore proper operating conditions and normalization of train circulation,” said the mining company.

Regarding its dams in the region, the company said that it remains under continuous management and monitoring.

The mining company reported a change in the safety conditions of two structures. At the Área IX dam, there was an elevation of the emergency protocol from level 1 to level 2, after piezometric changes in the right abutment of the structure. The framework is deactivated.

At Dique Elefante, Vale started the emergency protocol at level 1, after erosion in the right abutment of the structure, without compromising its global stability. The sediment containment dyke is in de-characterization.

According to the company, studies and corrective actions have already been started in both cases.

