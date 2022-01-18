Value of new rentals rose 3.87% in 2021, says FipeZap | Economy

The average price for new residential rental contracts had increase of 3.87% in 2021, according to the FipeZap Index released this Tuesday (18). This is the biggest increase since 2019 (4.93%).

The index that tracks the average rental price in 25 Brazilian cities ended December up 0.80%, the sixth consecutive monthly increase and showing acceleration compared to the last months: July (+0.13%), August (+0.37%), September (+0.52%), October (+0.57%) and November (+0.66 %).

Despite the price of rent being higher last year, the The increase was below the inflation calculated by the IPCA (+10.06%) and the IGP-M (+17.78%) in 2021.

THE average residential rental price ended December at R$31.51/m². In Sao Paulo, was R$ 39.76 per square meter and, in Rio de Janeiro, R$ 32.16.

In São Paulo, prices dropped

Rental prices rose in 24 of the 25 cities monitored. The exception was São Paulo, where there was a decrease of 0.92% in the year, on average.

The highest increases were registered in São José/SC (26.02%), Guarulhos/SP (18.64%), São José dos Campos/SP (16.38%) and Joinville/SC (14.69%).

Among the capitals, the advances observed in Curitiba (14.17%), Florianópolis (11.59%), Recife (11.19%), Fortaleza (9.55%) and Belo Horizonte (7.17%) also stand out. ).

Fipe also calculates the rent profitability for the investor who acquires a property to obtain income from the lease. The index is calculated by the ratio between the average monthly rental price and the sale price of properties, and closed December with an annualized rate of 4.66%, below the real interest rate of the economy.

“Since mid-2020, the average return on residential rent has declined marginally, ending December 2021 at 4.66% per year – a rate recently surpassed by the average profitability projected for reference financial investments”, highlighted Fipe.

The worst profitability was that of Fortaleza, with an annualized rate of 3.48%, while the best was that of Santos (7.61%). In São Paulo, it was 4.91%.

