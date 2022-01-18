Video: Woman is pushed on train tracks at Brussels metro station

Security cameras captured the terrifying scene of a woman being pushed off a subway platform on the way to a train in Brussels, Belgium. The case happened last Friday night (14).

In the footage, a man can be seen sneaking up behind the woman and pushing her on the tracks as the subway arrives at the station. The 55-year-old victim is thrown and lands face-first in front of the train. The train driver, however, managed to pull the emergency brake in time to avoid a fatal accident, Brussels authorities told the Daily Mail.

A man deliberately pushes a woman onto the metro tracks at Rogier station in Brussels ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/GXMtEYaVmf — Julia Cassandra ???? (@Jul101Vie) January 15, 2022

After the crime, the suspect crossed the tracks and fled through one of the exits of the station. However, thanks to the release of the images by the police, he was intercepted a few minutes later while he was at another subway station.

The 23-year-old, who has not been identified, was arrested for attempted murder after the incident at Rogier subway station. The woman was not seriously injured and was taken to hospital in shock.