Vitiligo: understand the non-contagious skin disease that affects Natalia from BBB and 1% of the world’s population | Health

Natalia Deodato, participant of BBB22, discovered vitiligo at age 9, when the first spots began to appear. The diagnosis came a year and a half later.

“At the age of 9, he started a very small spot in the eye, very small behind the back of the neck and on the knee. In a matter of a month I was already all painted. Until we found out, after a year and a half, that it was really vitiligo. I was ashamed, covered up, wore a lot of makeup. That’s when I really decided to face it with an open heart. This is me, this is how I want people to see me and this is how people will have to respect me”, said the sister in the presentation video.

Vitiligo is a non-contagious disease. Understand in topics:

Vitiligo is a disease characterized by loss of skin color, with a decrease or lack of melanin (the pigment that gives the skin its color) in certain areas of the body.

According to the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD), official data indicate that vitiligo affects 1% of the world population. In Brazil, more than 1 million people live with the disease.

It is an autoimmune disease. You have for this autoimmunity a loss of melanocytes (which are the cells that produce melanin). So you have depigmentation”, explains Beni Grinblat, communication director of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology and physician at Hospital Albert Einstein.

Grinblat explains that there are no causes for vitiligo, but triggers.

“The disease can be triggered by different triggers, such as stress, for example. It can have some genetic factor involved and it can be associated with other autoimmune diseases. For example, if you have an autoimmune thyroid disease, you can have vitiligo associated with it. “, explains the dermatologist.

According to SBD, the disease may be related to genetic, environmental and immunological factors.

Almost always, the only symptom of vitiligo is depigmented patches on the skin. The diagnosis is clinical, made by the dermatologist. The spots can be isolated or spread over the body, mainly on the genitals, elbows, knees, face, extremities of the lower and upper limbs (hands and feet).

“Emotional factors and trauma can trigger or intensify the appearance of spots”, warns SBD.

According to where the spots appear, vitiligo can be classified as:

Segment: patches distributed unilaterally, only on one part of the body.

patches distributed unilaterally, only on one part of the body. Focal: small spots on a specific area of ​​the body.

small spots on a specific area of ​​the body. Mucosal: spots only on the mucous membranes, such as lips and genital region.

spots only on the mucous membranes, such as lips and genital region. Acrofacial: spots on fingers and around mouth, eyes, anus and genitals.

spots on fingers and around mouth, eyes, anus and genitals. Common: spots on the chest, abdomen, legs, buttocks, arms, neck, armpits and other acrofacial areas.

spots on the chest, abdomen, legs, buttocks, arms, neck, armpits and other acrofacial areas. Universal: spots spread over various regions of the body.

Vitiligo has no cure, but it can be treated. The objective is to stop the evolution of the lesions, stabilizing the condition. The treatments are long and take some time to show results.

Among the treatments are: use of corticosteroid creams, treatments that stimulate pigmentation (such as phototherapy), laser, in addition to surgical techniques for melanocyte transplantation. Biological treatments are under study, but not yet available.

“Vitiligo has no prevention. It is important that the treatment is early and that the person understands that it is a benign disease, not contagious. The person can live with vitiligo normally and needs to protect themselves from the sun”, says the dermatologist.

6. Vitiligo is not contagious

Vitiligo is not a contagious disease and it is also not considered a life-threatening problem. However, it can affect emotional health. Therefore, psychological support is also important.

“While not contagious or life threatening, vitiligo can have a significant impact on patients’ quality of life and self-esteem. Thus, it is important to raise public awareness of the disease, its triggering factors and treatment possibilities in order to favor emotional support to the patient and better social acceptance of the condition”, says the SBD.

