Vitinho is officially presented and reveals admiration for Juninho Pernambucano – Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama

By: Breno Prata, São Januário

Vitinho was officially presented this Monday afternoon (01/17), at CT Moacyr Barbosa. The midfielder arrives at Vasco on loan from Corinthians until the end of the season. The new Cruzmaltino reinforcement chose to wear the number 8 shirt, cited Juninho Pernambucano and said he hopes to represent a little bit the history of the Vasco idol.

– I am very happy for the opportunity. When I received the invitation, I didn’t even think about it and accepted. I like the number 8 shirt. Vasco’s shirt is huge. Juninho made history, I intend to represent his history a little and this shirt to help Vasco – revealed the new shirt 8.

The 22-year-old midfielder recalled his friendship with Paulinho at the time of the Brazilian youth team. Vitinho revealed that his friend always talked about the atmosphere created by the Vasco fans, the structure of the Club and that he already warned that he intends to conquer the fans as well as Paulinho.

– From the time of the base selection, Paulinho spoke very well of the team, the fans, the structure. But my coming had nothing to do with that. I spoke to him right when I got it right with Vasco. I even joked that I wanted to do a little of what he did to win over the crowd and stay strong – said Vitinho.

During the press conference, the midfielder was asked which position he prefers to play. Vitinho said that his preference will always be to play, regardless of position. The new shirt 8 evaluated himself as a versatile player, revealed that he can play both open and inside the field and ended by saying that his objective is to score goals, no matter the opponent.

– I prefer to play, no matter the position. I was born and raised to play football. I’m a versatile guy, I play in any position, I can be open, on the inside from the back. I’ve already scored against the rival for Corinthians and, if the opportunity arises, I’ll score goals, no matter the opponent.

Check out other excerpts from the press conference: Challenge

– Challenge is individual and collective. I’m young, I came to learn and help Vasco. The responsibility I have since I was a child, I was based at Corinthians. I arrive here in a crescent.