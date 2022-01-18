Vojvoda releases and Fortaleza striker negotiates his departure to América Mineiro, reports portal

With an eye on Libertadores, Fortaleza continues to strengthen for the 2022 season. The team announced four reinforcements for the season: Landázuri, Brayan Ceballos, Wagner Leonardo and Fernando Miguel. In addition, Tricolor renewed with Vargas, guaranteed the permanence of Jussa and seeks to count on Benevenuto for one more season.

Now, Marcelo Paz wants to get rid of players who are no longer part of coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s plans. In addition to Felipe Alves, who has a contract until 2023, but will not stay at the club and even trains separately from the group, another who should leave Ceará soon is striker Wellington Paulista, who has a link with the institution until the end of the season.

According to the portal Razão Tricolor, the striker is leaving Leão for América Mineiro. The tendency is for the player to go to Coelho on loan until the end of the season. Negotiations are ongoing at the moment, but it is still far from being closed. Wellington Paulista was important in the 2020 season, but lost ground when the Argentine coach arrived at the Ceará team.

Since arriving at Tricolor do Pici, Wellington Paulista has played 104 games for Fortaleza and scored 27 goals. The striker also gave 6 assists to his teammates during the two seasons he played for Leão.