Volcano eruption waves cause oil spill in Peru

An oil spill happened on Saturday (15) on the beaches of the Peruvian province of Callao due to abnormal waves recorded after the volcanic eruption in Tonga, the National Center for Emergency Operations (COEN) said on Monday (17), ensuring that was already “controlled”.

Repsol’s La Pampilla Refinery reported on Sunday that there was a “limited leak” of oil into the sea in the Ventanilla del Callao district, during the process of unloading the Italian-flagged tanker “Mare Doricum”, due to the violence of the waves. Saturday on the coast of Lima.

“We inform you that an oil spill in the sea of ​​Ventanilla, in the province of Callao, during the process of unloading crude oil from the vessel ‘Mare Doricum’ of the La Pampilla Refinery, is now under control,” COEN reported in a statement.

The Refinery explained that its safety protocols were in place at the time of the spill and its brigades were able to control the “incident” on the same day.

Without disclosing the amount of oil spilled, the company said that the control and cleanup of crude oil from the coast continues in coordination with local authorities.

The Navy verified on Sunday that employees of the ship and the Multiboyas terminal had placed containment barriers approximately 500 meters in length. It also reported that three boats were cleaning and collecting hydrocarbons in the affected area.

The Ministry of the Environment started to monitor the ecological damage on the beaches. Meanwhile, local authorities closed three beaches on Sunday afternoon and evacuated beachgoers.

“Terrible oil spill in the sea of ​​Ventanilla that threatens our ecosystem,” said the mayor of Ventanilla, Pedro Spadaro, to the press.

On Saturday, the underwater volcanic eruption in the Pacific sparked panic in the islands of the kingdom of Tonga, with a tsunami that sent waves of 1.2 meters in the capital Nuku’alofa, as well as in Japan.

Several countries also went on alert, such as Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Chile, Ecuador, among others.