Vyni says she doesn’t know Jade Picon, a member of the cabin

Even during the first party of “BBB 22” (Rede Globo), the difference in the number between the members of the popcorn and cabin side intrigued the brothers. In the pool, participants continue to speculate who will still enter. “I think that Jade Picon and Ellen Rocche will come”, considers Tiago Abravanel. However, one of the names raised by Silvio Santos’ grandson left Vyni confused. “Who?”, asked the popcorn brother.

“Jade Picon”, repeated the actor and singer. “I don’t know who she is,” replied the law graduate shortly thereafter.

Even in the beginning of the night, the brothers realized that the number of participants on the side of celebrities was not corresponding to the number of anonymous. With that, brother Eliezer assumed that the supposed missing spots will be made up of participants from other editions of the program. “There will be ex-BBBs in here”, exclaimed the brother.

The current confined do not know that all members of the cabin side have already been announced to the public. The three remaining vacancies belong to Arthur Aguiar, Linn da Quebrada and Jade Picon, who officially entered the race only on Thursday (20).

The trio of participants tested positive for covid-19 during the program’s pre-lockdown.