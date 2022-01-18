‘Watch and then thank me’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 6 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘Watch and then thank me’ 0 Views

New horror series released by the streaming platform is in the top 10 of the most watched productions

Launched by Netflix, Arquivo 81 has drawn the attention of subscribers to the streaming platform. Marked by terror and countless shocking twists, the production of Rebecca Sonnenshine and Paul Harris Boardman tells the story of a young man who is hired to restore old tapes.

When doing the work, Dan Turner (played by Mamoudou Athie) finds himself in the midst of an investigation involving a young woman and an ancient sect that sends onlookers shivering.

Based on a podcast and completely fictional, the series launched by Netflix is ​​in the top 10 of the most watched productions on the platform.

Scene from ‘File 81’ /Credit: Disclosure / Netflix

Faced with the saga marked by suspense, many netizens shared their impressions of the series through Twitter. ‘My Jesus ‘File 81′ is the best thing I saw in 2022. Watch it and then thank me,’ wrote one user.

Below, we’ve separated some of the reactions from people who have watched ‘File 81’. Check out!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

In ‘The More Life, the Better!’, Gabriel will take away from Flávia: ‘You lost, playboy!’ | come around

The beef between Flavia and Carmen 💣💥 💥 Carmem didn’t approve of her son’s girlfriend, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved