‘Watch and then thank me’

New horror series released by the streaming platform is in the top 10 of the most watched productions

Launched by Netflix, Arquivo 81 has drawn the attention of subscribers to the streaming platform. Marked by terror and countless shocking twists, the production of Rebecca Sonnenshine and Paul Harris Boardman tells the story of a young man who is hired to restore old tapes.

When doing the work, Dan Turner (played by Mamoudou Athie) finds himself in the midst of an investigation involving a young woman and an ancient sect that sends onlookers shivering.

Based on a podcast and completely fictional, the series launched by Netflix is ​​in the top 10 of the most watched productions on the platform.

Faced with the saga marked by suspense, many netizens shared their impressions of the series through Twitter. ‘My Jesus ‘File 81′ is the best thing I saw in 2022. Watch it and then thank me,’ wrote one user.

Below, we’ve separated some of the reactions from people who have watched ‘File 81’. Check out!

MY JESUS! “File 81” is the best thing I saw in 2022. Watch it and thank me later 👀🎬 pic.twitter.com/cgke7dk9p1 — Loading Series (@loadingseriess) January 15, 2022

For those who like mystery thriller series demons terrorzin uiui I recommend this Arquivo81. She’s new to Netflix, she’s good! — mile 🦇 (@sweetxcrazyy) January 17, 2022

Watch the Netflix series “File 81” will bug your minds — Thiaguinho 🔴⚫🏆💪 (@Thi_aguinho23) January 17, 2022

file 81 is being bizarrely VERY FUCK THAT SERIES MY FRIENDS WHAT A SERIES —erika (@isrichjuregui) January 17, 2022

People see file 81 what a good series — Poison Herb (@_umafeticeira) January 17, 2022

I just watched file 81 and I LOVED it, I was stuck on the show the whole time, I loved the cinematography, the characters, I was involved the whole show. The only flaw is this cg that I didn’t need, every time I had this kind of scene, I was a little ashamed of others. — Thalyta (@thayferse) January 17, 2022

ok, I’m totally hooked by the new series from @NetflixBrasil File81, I’m not a fan of the horror genre, but I love a good mystery. I think that @danvictorcine you will enjoy the relationship with audiovisual. — twitch.tv/interfectoris_ (@interfectoris) January 17, 2022

file 81 has references to books and social criticism and nerdola stuff oh my god what an amazing series — 𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂. (@manue11aa) January 17, 2022

There’s a Netflix series called File 81, light horror with lots of suspense and surprising twists. I recommend saw — mariuu (@MarioBarbzLove) January 17, 2022

after THE OA no series had bugged me as much as ARCHIVE 81 I’m kind of scared pic.twitter.com/JnJHaeDPNp — red beard (@andingama) January 17, 2022