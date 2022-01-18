Watch out! Cutting gluten out of your diet can harm your heart

Some foods enter the list of nutrition villains. The ingredient of the time has been the gluten, found in breads, crackers, pasta, pizzas, beer and malted drinks, cereals, among countless other products.

Read more: Attention! Don’t Eat These 5 Foods If You Have the Flu

Many companies started to market gluten-free preparations as a way to serve not only those who are sensitive to the substance, but also those who want to get it out of their diet for good. But is this a good decision?

Is gluten a villain?

Gluten is a type of protein found in grains such as wheat, rye and barley. It is common to hear someone say that a completely gluten-free diet helps with weight control, gives more energy to the body and even improves mood.

But the truth is, gluten isn’t a problem for most people — with the exception of those who need to cut out food to treat the condition. celiac disease, because of an Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) or avoid complications from a wheat allergy.

In these cases, in fact, gluten can be a real villain for health, as it can cause diarrhea, constipation, gas or bloating in the belly.

And when gluten is not a problem?

Apart from those who are gluten intolerant or have celiac disease, completely removing gluten from the menu with the sole aim of reducing calorie consumption may not be the best solution.

In addition to the fact that there is no proof that not eating wheat protein actually makes you lose weight, recent studies show that the lack of the ingredient can cause damage to health, such as heart problems, for example.

According to research published in the scientific journal BMJ, by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University, both in the United States, completely removing gluten from the diet just for the purpose of losing weight can increase the chances of heart disease, especially when a person stops eating whole grains.

What happens is that those who decide to eliminate gluten from the menu for good start eating little or almost no food with a source of fiber, ideal for the prevention of cardiovascular complications and in the control of cholesterol and diabetes.

Therefore, it is essential to speak with a doctor or nutritionist before deciding to remove gluten from the menu for good and thus increase the risk of heart problems. Remembering that no diet should be followed unaccompanied by a specialist.