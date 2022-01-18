Waters of ‘Amazon Caribbean’ become murky amid high mining in Pará

Abhishek Pratap 32 seconds ago News Comments Off on Waters of ‘Amazon Caribbean’ become murky amid high mining in Pará 0 Views

  • João Fellet – @joaofellet
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Aerial photo of the river bank

Credit, Erik Jennings Simões

photo caption,

Aerial photograph taken in January shows the muddy waters of the Tapajós in contact with Lago Verde, in Alter do Chão

Visitors to the Alter do Chão district of Pará usually enjoy the clear, blue waters of the Tapajós, which have earned it the nickname “Amazonian Caribbean”.

But those who spent the last New Year’s Eve in the district – one of the main tourist destinations in the Amazon – found something different: the waters that bathed the beaches of white sand were cloudy and muddy.

The phenomenon has alarmed residents and tourism agencies, who fear damage to the district’s main economic activity and the health of residents.

They cite fears that the change in water is a consequence of increased mining in the middle course of the Tapajós, Brazil’s biggest illegal mining hub. Mining contaminates rivers with mercury, which can cause neurological diseases.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

BBB 22: Naiara Azevedo dislikes brothers

This is the online version for this Tuesday’s edition (1/18) of the Splash TV newsletter, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved