“We immediately agreed to go to Athletico”; Grêmio leader opens the game about controversy involving Jean Pyerre

the board of athletic continues in search of reinforcements for the 2022 season dispute and even forwarded an agreement with Jean Pierre, of Guild. However, the 23-year-old changed his mind at the last minute, exposing a desire to work abroad. The situation irritated Hurricane, which is considering triggering the player in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The club from Paraná claims that Jean Pierre had signed a loan agreement, but did not show up at CT do Caju alongside the rest of the cast on Monday (17). According to journalist Monique Vilela, from Rádio Banda B, the midfielder’s staff has already informed Athletico that the destination will be the Turkish football.

In recent days, the player asked Grêmio to be traded with the giresunspor. The Turkish team also waved an offer on loan, but lasting only until the middle of the year, which was not well accepted in Porto Alegre. The Hurricane proposal was until December and it didn’t take long to be accepted by the gauchos.

“It would have been decided for us, as we immediately agreed to go to Athletico. Then he came up with the situation in Turkey, for a five-month contract, and that’s up to our executive. I didn’t speak to him, but from what I heard, he had opted for Athletico. And we really like the idea, because it’s here on our side and we could follow the evolution. I believe a lot in him, it just needs a change of scenery to recover the income“, said Dennis Abrahão, vice president of football at Grêmio.

“We tried to do everything to help you, but maybe we lacked competence. He is a very good boy and never lacked commitment. Football he has plenty. His problem is that he doesn’t need to run, push or head. But he is a beautiful player, with potential, of great quality. He is a beautiful boy, whoever hires him will be very happy. Let’s hope everything works out and he finds his way“, added the director to the portal “GaúchaZH”.