‘We need to give these fans a title’, says John Textor about the crowd’s party at Botafogo

New investor of Botafogo, in the project of SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol), John Textor started his association with the club on July 12, 2021. That’s when Thairo Arruda and Danilo Caixeiro sent a message via LinkedIn to the American businessman. This is what the website “GE” reveals, which brings details of the negotiation this Monday.

partners in the company Matix Capital, they had the objective of buying a football club. But they became advisors to investors who wanted to buy Brazilian clubs. Like John Textor.

– But these two Brazilians kept telling me that Botafogo was worth it – said the businessman.

Botafogo did its part with internal restructuring and agreement with the XP Investimentos. The president Durcesio Mello and the CEO Jorge Braga were fundamental. The result, in the end, was a hit and a historic welcome to John Textor at the airport.

– We need to give these fans a title – Textor said, according to the “GE” website.

Botafogo and John Textor signed the binding contract, with the approval of the Deliberative Council and the General Assembly of partners. Currently, the project is in the transition phase, with the promise of high investments by the American in the club.