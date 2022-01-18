Weintraub, Araújo and Moro criticize center in Bolsonaro government

Former government ministers Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Abraham Weintraub (Education) and Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Affairs) criticized yesterday, during a live, the president’s alliance with central parties.

For the former president of Education, the conservatives were “replaced by this group [do centrão]”. The former chancellor, in turn, said that the political bloc “began to dominate the government and guide the government”.

Criticism of the center began when religious leader Silas Malafaia said that ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Flávia Arruda (Government Secretary) and Fábio Faria (Communications) made no effort to approve the nomination of André Mendonça to the Supreme Court. Federal (STF). The nomination took four and a half months to be analyzed by the Senate.

“One of the fronts on which we are suffering great attacks, the conservatives, is precisely from the center group”, said Weintraub. “[É] a big obstacle that we conservatives are going through, being attacked continuously, and replaced by that crowd from the center that you mentioned”, amended the former minister.

The statements by former government officials took place during a live of “canned talk“, program in Youtube of which the two are part, alongside former minister Ricardo Salles (Environment) and other personalities from the right field.

The former chancellor reinforced the criticism of the colleague who commanded the Education portfolio. Araújo was fired in March last year under pressure from Congress.

“And what happened when the center began to dominate the government and guide the government? I was increasingly isolated and removed from the ability to carry out this transformative foreign policy. This center that came there is a center that thinks foreign policy is do everything China wants,” he said.

Despite the criticism, Salles, Malafaia and federal deputy Paulo Eduardo Martins (PSC-PR) said it was necessary to keep the group close to the government. “This history of the center cannot become a battle horse either. Why? Because politics is made of alliances. Politics is made of union”, affirmed the former head of the Environment.

Moro says that the center “deals the cards” in the government

Former judge Sergio Moro, who commanded the Justice and Public Security portfolio, took to Twitter to say that the center “deals the cards” in the president’s administration.

“The centrão gives the cards in the Bolsonaro government, as it did in the PT governments. The interests, the speech and that’s it,” wrote the former minister.

The comment was made by Moro when mentioning the victory of the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, in the appointment of economist José Gomes da Costa as interim president of Banco do Nordeste (BNB).

Moro is a pre-candidate for the presidency by Podemos and appears in third place in opinion polls, behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Bolsonaro.