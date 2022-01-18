What Is Atypical Anorexia Nervosa, Disorder That Tess Holidayy Suffers From

American model Tess Holliday recently went public questions he received after announcing he suffered from anorexia. “People said I was lying, saying that just to get attention. Fat bodies continue to be invisible,” Tess wrote in an Instagram post.

She communicated that she suffered from anorexia in May 2021. “I chose to share my diagnosis because it’s not just about a desire to be thin. I wish I could say I’m good at feeding my body, but I’m not. I still struggle to think about it. : ‘How can I be in a fat body and be starving?’ Then I realized that bodies of all sizes and shapes starve to death.”

This week, the model made another post on the subject, recalling the moment when she made the disorder a public matter.

According to Caroline Bartholo, nutritionist specializing in Eating Disorders at Ambulim/IPq HCFMUSP, Tess suffers from atypical anorexia nervosa, a restrictive eating disorder that occurs in patients whose body weight is equal to or above normal. The symptoms are the same as those of classic anorexia — restriction of food consumption, weight loss, negative self-assessment and a troubled relationship with the body — but it affects people who are not underweight.

We heard from a patient of Caroline’s who, like Tess, was also recently diagnosed with atypical anorexia:

“Thinking about eating makes me weird”

Professor Talita Rodrigues is following up with psychologists for anorexia nervosa Image: Personal Archive

Professor Talita Rodrigues, 25, has been following up with a psychologist, nutritionist and psychiatrist since the end of 2020 to treat the disorder. “I reached my lowest weight in 2015 and at that time I was very unhappy, psychologically broken. So eating was not a priority,” she recalls. “In 2018, I went through a very big trauma and I took that pain out on food, gaining 40 kg”.

There is the stereotype that the anorexic person is skeletal, and if we look at the origin of the word, anorexia is the lack of appetite, and this affects anyone, regardless of body type – Talita Rodrigues

Talita says she has a troubled relationship with food. “I spent years ignoring the signs of hunger and I didn’t even feel my stomach growling anymore. It’s a winding process. In this one and a half year of diagnosis, I’ve had several relapses of not wanting to eat, feeling angry at the thought of nutrients and the like. But , on good days, the pride of going to the market and buying the ingredients for lunch”, he says.

Nutritionist Caroline Bartholo clarifies that anyone can suffer from atypical anorexia nervosa, as the disease is related to suffering – not weight. She warns: “The discourse of weight as a parameter of health and the search for healthy ends up putting these people in a situation of illness”.

Even with treatment and diagnosis, Talita still reports having difficulties thinking about eating. “That makes me a little weird, so glad the feeling of obligation hits hard.”

What is the treatment for atypical anorexia nervosa?

In her outburst on Instagram, model Tess Holliday raised a debate about how the disease can affect the quality of life of its victims. “For people who [comentam o meu peso] say, ‘I just want you to be healthy.’ Mental health is health. If you really care about the people around you, you can’t ignore mental health.”

Talita points out that a fat body is often associated with physical illnesses, “like high blood pressure, arthritis, cholesterol… They think a person is only fat because they eat a lot. How could eating be a suffering for someone? But it can be. I suffer this daily.”

Based on the outbursts of Tess and Talita, it is possible to note that follow-up with a psychologist and another mental health professional is as important as consultations with a nutritionist in cases of atypical anorexia.

Specialist Caroline Bartholo reinforces that eating disorders are psychological diseases, above all, and that, often, the stigma of weight distances patients from adequate treatment. “Behaviours considered unhealthy in thin people are normalized in overweight/obese people. Deep down, the truth is that fatphobia makes people sick”, he points out.