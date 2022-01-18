What Mummy Lice Reveal About Peoples of South America 2,000 Years Ago

2,000-year-old mummy found in San Juan, Argentina

In a scene from the film Jurassic Park, by director Steven Spielberg, millionaire philanthropist John Hammond explains to a group of scientists how his team found a mosquito fossilized in amber. The discovery allowed them to extract DNA from dinosaurs, preserved intact for more than 65 million years.

Of course this is because it is a science fiction movie. “You can’t actually extract DNA preserved in amber,” says Maria Alejandra Perotti, a professor of invertebrate biology at the University of Reading in England.

But this does not mean that the technique itself is not viable. This is precisely what Perotti achieved. Like Hammond, she was able to extract DNA, not from dinosaurs and mosquitoes, but from ancient humans and lice.

Perotti, an Argentine who has been working in England for almost 20 years, studies the scientific and historical importance between invertebrates (more specifically lice) and humans to answer one of the questions everyone asks: where did we come from?

