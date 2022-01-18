What time does BBB 22 start on Globo? How to watch the show’s premiere online | streaming

The BBB 22 premieres this Monday (17), at 22:25 (Brasilia time), right after the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”. Those interested in watching the BBB live and online can follow the program through Globoplay, which broadcasts the TV Globo signal for free to non-subscribers. The streaming service is available in the web version and has an application for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.

BBB 22 will win Cartola ‘style’ game; learn how the Big Game BBB works

It’s easy to watch BBB 22 live for free, just using a Globo Account to access the reality broadcast. If you are a new user of the streaming service, the viewer must register for free with email or link a Facebook or Google account. Next, see how to log in to Globoplay to watch the BBB premiere today on PC or cell phone.

1 of 7 Big Brother Brasil 2022: reality show premieres this Monday (17) on TV Globo; see how to watch it live and online for free on Globoplay — Photo: Gabriela Andrade/TechTudo Big Brother Brasil 2022: reality show premieres this Monday (17) on TV Globo; see how to watch it live and online for free on Globoplay — Photo: Gabriela Andrade/TechTudo

How to download the Globoplay app on Amazon Fire TV? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum.

How to watch the BBB 22 premiere live and online

Step 1. To watch the BBB 22 premiere live and online on your computer, go to Globoplay’s web page (globoplay.globo.com) and click on the “Now on TV” section to access TV Globo’s live programming;

2 of 7 BBB 22: reality premiere can be watched online, by Globoplay, accessing the “Now on TV” tab — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade BBB 22: premiere of the reality can be watched online, by Globoplay, accessing the tab “Now on TV” — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 2. Now, select the “Watch Now” button to access the login screen on the platform;

3 of 7 Big Brother Brasil 2022: after the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, the public can click on the “Watch now” button to follow the premiere of the program live — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade Big Brother Brasil 2022: after the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, the public can click on the “Watch now” button to follow the premiere of the program live — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 3. Log in using your registered email and password. If you prefer, you can link data from a Facebook or Google account. With that, click on “Enter” and wait for Globo’s online broadcast to start automatically. If you do not have a Globo Account, click on the option in “Register”;

4 of 7 You must log in to Globoplay to watch the BBB live online — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade You must log in to Globoplay to watch the BBB live online — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 4. Registration is simple and free. After filling in all the requested fields, check “I am human” and accept the terms of use. Finally, click the “Subscribe” button to watch BBB 22 live once the broadcast starts.

5 of 7 Big Brother online: registration is necessary for anyone who wants to watch the beginning of the attraction on PC — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade Big Brother online: registering is necessary for anyone who wants to watch the beginning of the attraction on the PC — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

How to watch the premiere of BBB 22 on your cell phone

Step 1. To follow the launch of BBB 22 live and online on your cell phone, access the Globoplay app. At the bottom of the page, press the “Now” tab. Then, tap the “Watch now” button to be able to log in or register for free in the Globo Account;

6 of 7 BBB: Globoplay broadcasts reality show live on the mobile app — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade BBB: Globoplay broadcasts reality show live on the mobile app — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Step 2. With email and password already registered, or using data from a Facebook or Google account, log in to the application. Then, press the “Enter” button and wait for the broadcast of Big Brother Brasil 2022 to begin. If you do not have a Globo Account, tap on the “Register” option and fill in all the requested data. Then check the “I’m human” box and agree to the terms of use. Finally, tap the “Subscribe” button to start streaming Big Brother 2022 live and online.

7 of 7 What day does the BBB 22 start? Reality starts this Monday (17), at 10:25 pm; after registration is completed, user can see the debut of Big Brother today on Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade What day does the BBB 22 start? Reality starts this Monday (17), at 10:25 pm; after registration is completed, user can see the debut of Big Brother today on Globoplay — Photo: Reproduction/Gabriela Andrade

Ready. Take advantage of the tips and access Globoplay to watch the BBB 22 premiere live and online.

See too: ‘Mount your BBB quarantine version’: how to use a template on Instagram Stories