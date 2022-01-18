What time does BBB22 start today? See schedules to watch Globo reality TV News

Aired by Globo every day of the week from this Monday (17), BBB22 will always air after the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol. The season premiere episode is scheduled for start at 22:15 (Brasilia time) . Only on Sundays will the program air after Fantástico.

According to Globo’s schedule, the edition kicking off the 2022 season will be 1 hour and 15 minutes long and will be on air until 11:30 pm, when the pay-per-view and 24-hour Globoplay broadcast will be released.

As of Tuesday (18), the broadcaster expects to start airing the reality show later on open TV, with the attraction scheduled to air at 10:35 pm.

The trend is for the longest episodes to be on Monday (Discord Game), Tuesday (Elimination Night) and Thursday (Leader’s Trial) throughout the season. On other days of the week, BBB22 should occupy less than an hour on the station’s schedule.

BBB22 schedule on Globo

Check below the times that Big Brother Brasil is scheduled to start on Globo this first week:

Monday (17) – from 10:15 pm to 11:30 pm

– from 10:15 pm to 11:30 pm Tuesday (18) – from 10:35 pm to 11:45 pm

– from 10:35 pm to 11:45 pm Wednesday (19) – from 10:40 pm to 11:20 pm

– from 10:40 pm to 11:20 pm Thursday (20) – from 10:20 pm to 11:30 pm

– from 10:20 pm to 11:30 pm Friday (21) – from 10:45 pm to 11:30 pm

[horários de sábado e domingo ainda não foram divulgados]

