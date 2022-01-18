what to expect for stock exchanges and exchanges in Brazil this Tuesday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The fiscal and electoral scenario remains on the agenda of Brazilian investors, who await the unfolding of the civil servants’ strike in Brasília today, 18. In the international scenario, the concern is with the increase in the price of , caused by tensions in the Middle East between Yemeni rebels and the United Arab Emirates and strong demand from Europe and the US.

At 9:22 am, it dropped 0.89%, while it rose 0.50%, to R$5.5600. In the US, futures fell 1.04%, while 100 and futures lost 1.66% and 0.68%, respectively.

Brazil recorded this Monday 74,134 new cases of coronavirus, with the total number of confirmed infections in the country advancing to 23,074,791, the Ministry of Health reported. fatal victims of the disease in the country to 621,166.

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) has filed a lawsuit against Petrobras (SA:), to investigate possible anti-competitive practices by readjusting fuel prices. Last week, the state-owned company increased gasoline and diesel prices by 8%. In all, since January 2021, the increase has reached almost 80%.

According to Petrobras, the company is committed to competitive pricing practices and in balance with the market. Despite the fact that international oil prices also affect the transfer of costs to fuel, President Jair Bolsonaro has already blamed the levy of ICMS on gasoline and diesel and the distribution of dividends by Petrobras for the rise.

CADE has up to 180 days to close the investigation, but the deadline can be extended for another 60 days. At the end of this period, it will be decided whether the case is closed or not, which can lead to sanctions.

Meanwhile, about 40 categories of public servants in the federal sphere are holding demonstrations today to ask for salary readjustments. Between 10 am and 12 pm, a shutdown of services is scheduled. The movement gained strength after Bolsonaro defended the salary replacement of federal, federal and penal highway police officers.

News of the day

Coffee – Green exports from Brazil totaled 36.29 million 60 kg bags in 2021, down 10.5% from the previous year, the Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé) said on Monday, citing logistical problems, lower volume harvested and climatic adversities on the harvest.

Real estate credit – Caixa Econômica Federal forecasts a 10% increase in loan concessions for the purchase of real estate in 2022, a slowdown compared to last year, amid the cycle of hikes in the basic interest rate, said the executive president of the state bank, Pedro Guimarães. . “We are going to grow 10% and exceed 150 billion reais in concessions,” said Guimarães.

Swine fever – Hong Kong has reported the emergence of a case of African swine fever in a wild boar in the northern part of the territory, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) reported. There have been recent reports of abnormal wild boar deaths in the Wong Yue Tan area of ​​New Territories, with six wild boars found dead, the OIE said in a report, citing Hong Kong officials.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Deputy Ricardo Barros (PP/PR), Government Leader in the Chamber; Meeting with Renato de Lima França, Deputy Executive Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Meeting with Algacir Antonio Polsin, Superintendent of the Manaus Free Trade Zone – Suframa.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the executive secretary, Marcelo Guaranys; Meeting with the deputy special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Júlio Alexandre; Lunch with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto; Meeting with the Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs, Roberto Fendt; Meeting with the Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue, Júlio Cesar Vieira; Meeting with the special secretary for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government, Caio Paes de Andrade.

Campos Neto – Lunch with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

corporate news

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras has a contingency plan to face the indefinite strike decreed by the state-owned company’s employees starting at zero o’clock this Monday, 17th. According to Eletrobras, in this way, the company’s services should not be affected.

Petrobras – In 2021, Petrobras recorded a new annual production record in the pre-salt layer, reaching 1.95 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). This volume corresponds to 70% of the company’s total production last year, which was 2.77 million boed.

Rio Tinto (LON:) – Rio Tinto on Monday predicted slightly weaker-than-expected 2022 shipments, citing tight labor market conditions and production delays from new greenfield mines at the Gudai-Darri project. The company has predicted that it will ship between 320-335 million tonnes in 2022 from the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Last year, the company shipped 321.6 Mt of the steel commodity.

Direcional (SA:) and Cyrela (SA:) – Direcional signed an agreement to acquire a 60% interest in four Cyrela projects in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, which together have an estimated potential of up to R$625 million in overall sales value.

Mater Dei Hospital (SA:) – The board of directors of the health network Mater Dei Sa Hospital approved the purchase of the Institute of Plastic Surgery and Ophthalmology, in Goiás, part of a R$ 250 million operation to be carried out by the RMDS unit. The deal involves 95.5% of the institute, according to the document.

MRV (SA:) – Popular housing in Brazil is expected to have its worst year in more than a decade in 2022 due to the federal government’s inaction in readjusting the values ​​of the Casa Verde e Amarela program, which has lagged with the escalation of inflation, said Rafael Menin, co. -president of the construction company MRV.

The company also stated that in 4Q21 the group presented R$ 3.24 billion to the market, with an expansion of 52.4% and net sales rose 18%, to R$ 2.4 billion. In 2021, launches grew by 24.9%, to R$9.44 billion, and sales increased by 8.1%, to R$8.1 billion.

B3 (SA:) – B3 should accelerate this year the offer of products and services for cryptocurrencies, as a way to expand and diversify revenues in the growing market of virtual currencies, but discards competing with brokers in the sector to have final investors. Settlement and custody services, in addition to products such as options and futures contracts and the registration for trading of new quotas of funds (ETFs) are on the launch agenda for cryptocurrency-related businesses between 2022 and 2023, said the director of information technology. from B3, Jochen Mielke de Lima.

Even (SA:) – Even announced that its launches grew 68% in 4Q21, in the annual comparison, to R$ 809 million. Sales, however, had a drop of 37.4%, to R$ 400 million. In the year, launches increased 75%, to R$ 2.39 billion and the company sold R$ 1.62 billion, down 3% from the previous year.

Miter Realty (SA:) – Miter Realty launched five projects in 4Q21, totaling 1,546 units, an increase of 66.2% compared to 4Q20. The company totaled R$ 1.1 billion in general sales value (PSV), 146.8% above the previous year’s PSV.

Lavvi (SA:) – Incorporadora Lavvi has begun studies for a possible role in the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program, according to Valor Econômico.

Clear Sale (SA:) – Clear Sale acquired the entirety of Beta Learning, a company specialized in training and software development services, in a deal that could reach R$ 64.9 million. The operation involves a fixed installment of R$40.1 million and two additional installments, with an expected value of R$12.4 million, linked to the company’s performance over the next two years.

EDP ​​(SA:) Brazil – The volume of energy distributed by EDP Brasil in 4Q21 totaled 6.5 million megawatts-hour (MWh), down 1.5% compared to the same period in 2020, according to the company’s operational forecast.