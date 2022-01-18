WhatsApp stops working on over 45 cell phone models; see the list

Dozens of devices that use older versions of operating systems will no longer be compatible with the messenger.

THE Whatsapp, most famous messaging app in Brazil, will no longer be compatible with dozens of cell phone models. The list includes devices from major manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung and LG, as well as other lesser-known brands.

All devices using Android Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0.4) and earlier will no longer support the messenger. The same goes for iPhones that haven’t received the iOS 10 update.

Although these systems are quite old, there are still a lot of people who use older devices. These users will have to switch phones or abandon WhatsApp, as the change that started in November will end in 2022.

List of cell phones without WhatsApp in 2022

apple

  • iPhone SE (16GB)
  • iPhone SE (32GB)
  • iPhone 6S (64GB)
  • iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)
  • iPhone 6S Plus (16GB)
  • iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)
  • iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)
  • iPhone SE (64GB)
  • iPhone 6S (128GB) A
  • iPhone 6S (16GB)
  • iPhone 6S (32GB)
  • Samsung
  • Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Galaxy Trend II
  • Mini Galaxy S3
  • Galaxy Xcover 2
  • Galaxy Core

LG

  • Lucid 2
  • Optimus F7
  • Optimus L3 II Dual
  • Optimus F5
  • Optimus L5 II
  • Optimus L5 II Dual
  • Optimus L3 II
  • Optimus L7 II Dual
  • Optimus L7 II
  • Optimus F6
  • enact
  • Optimus L4 II Dual
  • Optimus F3
  • Optimus L4 II
  • Optimus L2 II
  • Optimus F3Q
  • Huawei
  • Ascend G740
  • Ascending D2
  • Sony
  • Xperia M

ZTE

  • Grand X Quad v987
  • Grand Memo
  • Grand S Flex
  • V956 – UMi X2

other manufacturers

  • Archos 53 Platinum
  • HTC Desire 500
  • Caterpillar Cat B15
  • THL W8
  • Wiko Cink Five
  • Wiko Darknight
  • Lenovo A820
  • Faea F1

