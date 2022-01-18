WhatsApp stops working on over 45 cell phone models; see the list

Dozens of devices that use older versions of operating systems will no longer be compatible with the messenger.

THE Whatsapp, most famous messaging app in Brazil, will no longer be compatible with dozens of cell phone models. The list includes devices from major manufacturers such as Apple, Samsung and LG, as well as other lesser-known brands.

All devices using Android Ice Cream Sandwich (4.0.4) and earlier will no longer support the messenger. The same goes for iPhones that haven’t received the iOS 10 update.

Although these systems are quite old, there are still a lot of people who use older devices. These users will have to switch phones or abandon WhatsApp, as the change that started in November will end in 2022.

List of cell phones without WhatsApp in 2022

apple

iPhone SE (16GB)

iPhone SE (32GB)

iPhone 6S (64GB)

iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)

iPhone 6S Plus (16GB)

iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)

iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)

iPhone SE (64GB)

iPhone 6S (128GB) A

iPhone 6S (16GB)

iPhone 6S (32GB)

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Mini Galaxy S3

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

LG

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L5 II Dual

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7 II Dual

Optimus L7 II

Optimus F6

enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus F3Q

Huawei

Ascend G740

Ascending D2

Sony

Xperia M

ZTE

Grand X Quad v987

Grand Memo

Grand S Flex

V956 – UMi X2

other manufacturers