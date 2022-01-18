Where are Mary Jane and Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man 3? Understand the reason for the absence of Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone – Film News

The actresses, unlike their co-stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, did not appear in the new Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland.

Spider-Man: No Coming Home has fulfilled the wishes of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans by bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parkers. The film, starring Tom Holland and directed by Jon Watts, brought together the three Spider-Men to face villains from different worlds. The battle erupts after the multiverse is opened by a spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

However, there are two very important characters from the sagas starring Maguire and Garfield that did not appear in the film: Mary Jane by Kirsten Dunst and Gwen Stacy by Emma Stone.

As you may remember, Gwen Stacy died in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Electro Menace and her death leads to some very emotional moments in Garfield’s Peter Parker appearance in No Coming Home. It occurs in some dialogue where he refers to his ex-partner, but also when he rescues MJ (Zendaya) from a fall that is very reminiscent of Gwen Stacy’s. This time, the result is different. As for Mary Jane, Peter Parker de Maguire claims that while it was difficult, they are together.

Stone’s absence from Spider-Man: No Coming Home is justified by his character’s fateful fate, but Dunst could have returned via a cameo. Why don’t they appear in the movie? This was explained by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to The New York Times.

“It was a huge achievement for all of us, for Amy [Pascal, produtora] and Jon [Watts, diretor] and our writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, that Peter Parker’s senior year of high school was not lost in the madness caused by his encounter with Doctor Strange. This could easily have happened. And that’s why there aren’t 20 other people in the movie,” Feige said.

As the Marvel president explains, the team behind the film didn’t want to overwhelm the film with star appearances to give value to the personal story of Peter Parker of Holland.

In turn, screenwriter McKenna also told Yahoo! that some characters were left out of the film to balance the villains’ stories with Holland’s Spider-Man.

“I don’t know if we’re allowed to say, but there were important characters,” he begins. “Almost too important, because it’s always been an exercise in balancing how we tell not only a story with all these amazing villains, but also how we make it continue to be Tom Holland’s Peter Parker story without being completely overshadowed.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office. Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and Jacob Batalon star in the film’s main cast. Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are in the feature as, respectively, Norman Osborn (Green Goblin), Otto Octavius ​​(Doctor Octopus) and Max Dillon (Electro).