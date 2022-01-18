Who betrayed Anne Frank? 77 years later, suspect is identified

The case of the famous Jew, Anne Frank, never had a very conclusive ending — until now. After 77 years of her death, the question of how she was delivered to Nazi concentration camps has always remained a mystery. However, with the help of current technology, it is assumed that Arnold van den Bergh would have been your whistleblower. Understand.

About the new discovery

An FBI team in charge of the case, considered to be on file (called cold case, or cold case, in literal translation), spent six years unraveling the links between Anne Frank and potential suspects, using, for this device, computerized algorithms in order to streamline the investigation, given that this would take many years if it were done by human hands.

The team got some clues about how Anne Frank was sent to the concentration camps. According to research, the suspect is Arnold van den Bergh, a (also) Jew from Amsterdam. The indications point out that he surrendered the place where Anne Frank and her family were in an attempt to protect his own family after losing their already meager rights.

Anne Frank, victim of Nazism, probably writing in her famous diary. Reproduction: BBC

Arnold van den Bergh was part of the Amsterdam Jewish Council, a body that had been forcibly instituted in Jewish areas to implement Nazi policies. In 1943 this group was disbanded and its members sent to concentration camps.

When Arnold van den Bergh lost his series of protections exempting him from having to go to concentration camps, he had to provide something valuable to the Nazis he came into contact with so that he and his wife would be safe at that time. Vince Pankoke, FBI agent

In the end, the responsible team found that Arnold van den Bergh had not been taken to any concentration camps and that he was actually living in Amsterdam at the time. And from the research, apparently, there are indications that there was a member of the Jewish Council delivering information to Nazi groups.

In the files of other investigators who worked on the case, there were also mentions of Arnold van den Bergh. In the files of former detectives, a note was also found to Otto Frank, anonymous, who identified van den Bergh as the whistleblower.

Anne Frank’s diary

Anne Frank’s story was widely publicized in the media, including in a book by which the girl’s life was recorded in a diary, by which she related how she lived with her family in the attic of a house in amsterdam. Their fears, small joys and daily life were noted, as well as their struggles to survive the Holocaust, a terrible period during which the Nazis implemented their inhuman policy.

Through the book “Annie Frank’s Diary” you better understand the anguish that the girl and her family lived in the attic of a house during the Holocaust. Reproduction: Amazon.

Everything that was recorded in this diary — and later reproduced in books around the world — speaks about the various episodes of hunger and the constant anguish of being discovered in this hiding place. The book in Portuguese was published exclusively by Grupo Editorial Record, duly authorized by the Anne Frank Foundation. You can find the book “Anne Frank’s Diary – Official Edition” on Amazon.

In the video below you can find more information about the recent findings of the case. THE video it’s at English and it still doesn’t have subtitles — probably because it’s very recent (released today).

