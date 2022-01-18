With 2021 off and after reinforcements arrived, Sánchez exposes the future at Santos: “He believes he can”

Medallion is already a veteran and knows he needs to show service to be honored again with Carille

Santos fans are hopeful that the year will be very promising for the Fish. Carille remained, the cast was reinforced and Edu Dracena has done a very outstanding job. With that, president Andres Rueda understands that Alvinegro Praiano can resume the leading role, fighting for titles.

Amidst the reinforcements, the midfielder was a little bit leaning Carlos Sanchez. The Uruguayan, who two years ago was the great protagonist of Peixão, no longer has all that status and his future was debated at the beginning of the year, whether he would remain at the São Paulo club even if he was Carille’s reserve.

On the other hand, Sánchez was never an athlete who behaved like a star, he is part of the group and will stay at the club to regain the prestige of before.. As well reported by the portal “Gazeta Esportiva”, the leadership of the medallion inside the locker room is indisputable, it is very important, especially for the younger ones.

“2021 was a difficult year for Sánchez, among other things, due to his injured period. The athlete tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in October 2020 and was absent for eight months.”, said an excerpt from the Gazeta report.

However, Sánchez still believes he can play at a high level and will do everything to be one of the best players in Peixe in season. He has a good relationship with the coaching staff and Carille does not rule out using him in Paulistão’s first games, something like a test to see if the player really has conditions to make a difference.