With 9 months of existence, HASH11 crypto ETF reaches 130,000 shareholders and displaces traditional BOVA11

With only nine months of existence, the ETF (exchange traded funds) of cryptocurrencies HASH11, from the manager Hashdex, has already managed to unseat some of the more traditional B3 index funds, managed by market giants. With almost 130 thousand shareholders, the newcomer surpassed the BOVA11 ETF – which has 14 years of history and replicates the theoretical portfolio of the Ibovespa – and came to occupy second place among the darlings of investors.

The data are from the latest B3 ETF bulletin, which presents the index funds with the largest number of shareholders in December 2021. According to B3, these data reflect the reality of the ETF market in 2021 as a whole.

The three ETFs with the highest number of investors on the Exchange are: IVVB11 (iShares S&P 500 Investment Fund – Investment Abroad), which has 176,774 shareholders; in the second position is HASH11 (Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Index Fund), with 129,758 shareholders, followed by BOVA11 (iShares Ibovespa Index Fund) with 125,901 shareholders.

Launched on April 26, 2021, HASH11 was the first cryptocurrency ETF to be traded on the Brazilian stock exchange, meeting investor demand for crypto assets. Such was the demand that the flow of new investors per month after its debut exceeded 20 thousand.

According to B3 data, in April the HASH11 ETF gained 61,095 new investors. In May, there were 55,160 and in June, 25,440.

The entry of new investors was decreasing with the months. In November, for example, there were 10,202 new shareholders.

Before HASH11 hit the market, BOVA11 and IVVB11 took turns as an investor favorite. According to a survey by B3 and Economatica at the request of the InfoMoney, in 2019 BOVA11 was the ETF with the highest number of shareholders, with a total of 48,033 investors. In second position that year was IVVB11, which tracks the US S&P 500 index, with 33,805 shareholders. And in third position in 2019 was SMAL11, an ETF that tracks the Small Cap index, with 28,962 investors.

In 2020, the year of the pandemic, the same ETFs were once again present in the ranking of favorites, however with a reversal of positions. IVVB11 became the favorite of investors with a base of 116,652 shareholders, followed by BOVA11, with 101,313 investors. In third place was SMAL11, with 37,669 shareholders.

In 2021, BOVA11 dropped to third position, while the SMAL11 index ranked fifth among the ETFs with the highest number of shareholders. New names emerged such as HASH11 that conquered the market from the start.

Beginner’s luck?

Among the reasons that made a newcomer fall in the taste of investors and surpass the traditional BOVA11, Fernanda Guardian, cryptocurrency analyst at Levante Investimentos, cites the bullish cycle of the crypto market that occurs every four years. “We had high cycles for cryptocurrencies in 2013, 2017 and the most recent was in 2021,” he explains.

According to the analyst, when there is a bullish cycle in the crypto market, it is natural for new investors to increase, which would have favored HASH11. The bullish cycle is still in effect in the market and according to Fernanda the vision is optimistic for the coming months. “I believe that investors should maintain their preference for crypto ETFs in 2022, mainly due to the electoral scenario and the search for diversification”, he adds.

The past return on replicated assets was also one of the reasons for the success of HASH11, especially among individual investors, according to Felipe Paletta, analyst and founding partner at Monett. He cites that in 2021, Bitcoin had a good return while the Ibovespa, replicated by BOVA11, accumulated losses.

According to data from the financial information platform Economatica, Bitcoin’s profitability in 2021 was 75.83%, while the Ibovespa dropped 11.93% in the year. Bitcoin was one of the few assets to deliver above-inflation returns in 2021.

For Roberta Antunes, head of expansion at Hashdex, there were three reasons for the jump of HASH11 in the number of shareholders: the first was the possibility of investing in a new asset class safely. She explains that the ETF replicates the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) and has a basket of eight cryptocurrencies. Before the ETF hit the Brazilian stock exchange, the NCI was replicated by some funds, most of which were available only to institutional investors.

“When Hashdex launched the ETF on the Stock Exchange, it democratized access so that every investor profile can have exposure to cryptocurrencies in a safe way”, he says.

The second reason was the broad expansion and validation of the cryptocurrency market in 2021, with the consolidation of some projects. Cryptocurrencies have begun to gain the status of assets recognized by the investor as opportunities for decorrelation. The third reason that caused the boom was the search for portfolio protection against inflation and volatility.

Changes in investor taste

It’s not just cryptocurrency ETFs that have gained a foothold in investors’ tastes. A survey carried out by Economatica and B3 reveals that investor demand for ETFs in the last three years has been influenced by macroeconomic factors, volatility and the development of the index fund industry in Brazil.

In 2020, there were 28 ETFs on the Exchange. Among the ten with the highest number of shareholders, six were local variable income assets, replicating the Ibovespa index, the Small Cap index, the dividend index (Idiv) and the IBrX50, which gathers the 50 most traded assets on the Brazilian stock exchange. In the same year, three ETFs were in the international equity category, following the S&P 500 index and the MSCI China.

Paletta, from Monett, explains that 2020 was characterized by low interest rates, which ended up favoring the stock market and small caps, which would justify the preference for ETFs in these segments.

In 2021, with 65 ETFs on the Stock Exchange, there were some movements such as the internationalization of investors, as a result of local instability and strong volatility. They found in ETFs with exposure to US indices an alternative allocation.

“The S&P 500 had a very good year in 2021, cryptocurrencies appreciated despite volatility”, points out Bruno Komura, analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos. Proof of this is that the IVVB11, which replicates the American stock index, maintained its leadership with the largest number of shareholders.

Among the ten ETFs with the most investors in 2021, seven are in the international equity category, including two in cryptocurrencies and one in gold. Only three remaining belong to the local variable income category.

In search of leadership

Managed by BlackRock Brasil, BOVA11 and IVVB11 accumulate 14 and eight years of experience, respectively, while HASH11 completes nine months on the Stock Exchange on January 26th.

Roberta Antunes says she is excited about the public’s preference, considering that BlackRock’s ETFs have been consolidated in the market for many years. “HASH11 has not yet arrived where we believe it should”, he says.

She argues that there is room for cryptocurrencies in every investor’s portfolio and that the trend over the next three years is for both the ETF and cryptocurrency markets to consolidate in Brazil, replicating the scenario in the United States a little. “12% of people who made their first investment in ETFs on the exchange did so in crypto ETFs”, he highlights.

It is for this reason that Hashdex is confident of reaching the top spot among investors, surpassing IVVB11, even with the increasing number of launches in the ETF market. “We are confident that we are the best option for investors in the crypto universe.”

Monett’s Paletta believes that in 2022 cryptocurrency ETFs should retain investor preference. However, it points out that more thematic index funds may emerge, focused on smaller cryptocurrencies and altcoins.

Despite being the second largest in number of shareholders, when looking at profitability, HASH11 loses to its peers. According to data from Economatica, since it was launched (on April 26, 2021) until the last day of January 11, 2022, the cryptocurrency ETF accumulated a decline of 16.12%. The BOVA11, in turn, dropped 13.67% in the same period, while the IVVB11 was up 15.92%.

Best ETFs for 2022

In addition to cryptocurrency ETFs that should maintain public favoritism, experts consulted by InfoMoney see an opportunity in local variable income for 2022. The reason is that after the devaluation in 2021, the Ibovespa and the Brazilian stock market are quite discounted.

Paletta sees opportunities in ETFs that track the Ibovespa, such as BOVA11, BOVV11. The analyst also highlights MATB11, an index fund that brings together exporters such as Vale, Suzano, Gerdau and Usiminas. “China should resume exports favoring these companies and the performance of MATB11”, he defends.

Komura, from Ouro Preto Investimentos, sees an opportunity in the SMAL11 and BOVA11 ETFs for 2022, while in international assets, he believes that the XINA11 ETF can deliver good returns to investors following the recovery in China.

Inside HASH11

Since its debut on the Exchange, HASH11 has gone through some rebalancing. Roberta Antunes, head of expansion at Hashdex, explains that the ETF portfolio is adjusted quarterly.

The index fund is passively managed and replicates the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI). Currently, NCI is composed of the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (62.24%), Ethereum (34.15%), Litecoin (0.97%), Chainlink (0.92%), Uniswap (0.53%), Bitcoin Cash (0.48%), Stellar (0.39%) and Filecoin (0.34%).

Roberta explains that the NCI’s thesis for choosing assets considers some criteria: cryptocurrencies must have fluctuating prices and strong growth potential – that is, they cannot be stablecoins, cryptoassets that have parity with national currencies.

Cryptocurrencies need to be traded on at least three regulated exchanges in the US market and have the support of at least two institutional custodians to ensure that crypto assets do not disappear. In addition, they need to have strong liquidity and represent at least 0.5% of the cryptocurrency market.

The weight of each cryptocurrency in the NCI index is defined according to its market value. The management fee for the HASH11 ETF is 1.3% per annum.

