With a new daily record, Serra records more than a thousand cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Serra recorded a new record in the number of daily cases of Covid-19. According to data from the State Government’s Covid-19 Panel, the city recorded 1,101 cases of the disease in 24 hours.

On Sunday (16), the municipality had registered 83,212 confirmed cases of the disease. On Monday afternoon (17), data show that the number rose to 84,313 residents who were infected by the virus.

Serra is the city with the most confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and also the municipality with the highest number of people recovered: 79,831.

The city is the second in deaths in ES, 1,616, behind only Vila Velha, which leads the sad ranking with 1,841 deaths. Serra has not recorded deaths from the virus for three days.

In Espírito Santo there are already 673,284, 3,565 new cases in 24 hours. The number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 13,379 deaths and 621,086 recovered.

Check out the evolution of confirmed cases in the last seven days in Serra:

01/11 – 81,274

01/12 – 81,637

01/13 – 82,050

01/14 – 82,663

01/15 – 83,136

01/16 – 83,212

01/17 – 84,313

During a press conference this Monday afternoon (17), the Secretary of State for Health, Nésio Fernandes, said that Espírito Santo is experiencing the fourth wave of the new coronavirus pandemic. “This new phase is being driven by the community circulation of the Ômicron variant, as well as throughout the country”.

The secretary also explained that, as soon as the 4th wave was identified in the state, the government has applied containment measures.

“We are adopting several measures aimed at reducing the impact of the circulation of the virus, breaking the chain of transmission, and allowing the State and the health system not to get into a critical situation that could prevent the population from accessing health services”, he said.

The secretary also stressed that ES is experiencing an acceleration in the curve of cases and that according to the latest data from the pandemic, the number of infected people will be much higher than what has been seen since the arrival of Covid-19.