With bond clauses and payment diluted in five years, Flamengo renews with Arrascaeta until 2026 | Flamengo

Giorgian de Arrascaeta is a Flamengo player until the end of 2026. After almost a year of soap opera, the player’s club and manager reached an agreement and signed a contract for this Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro.

With the salary agreement with the midfielder defined since the second half of 2021, Flamengo made an agreement to purchase the economic rights belonging to Defensor Sporting, from Uruguay, with performance clauses. The club will pay in cash for a percentage that will reach 12.5% ​​of Uruguayans, according to goals established over the next five years.

In short, the agreement obliges Flamengo to acquire only a small part of the percentage belonging to Defensor – kept secret – most of it, however, will depend on the performance of shirt 14 in the fulfillment of individual and, mainly, collective objectives over the five years in which he will defend Flamengo. The club understands that in this way the player will pay himself in a possible future sale.

The negotiation soap opera dragged on since the beginning of 2021 and became a soap opera after Arrascaeta did not meet the goal of 4 thousand minutes provided for in the contract in 2019 and 2020. If it reached the mark, Flamengo would be forced to buy the 12.5% ​​in two shares of 6.25% for the amount of 1.25 million euros on February 20, 2020 and February 20, 2021.

As Arrascaeta did not reach the minutes, businessman Daniel Fonseca placed the percentage as a condition for renewal and remained unyielding for most of the negotiation. Flamengo, in turn, went for the tug of war and managed to ease the situation.

Arrascaeta’s new contract is written and the promise is that it will be signed this Tuesday. Without reinforcements, Flamengo starts 2022 with the long stay of what for many is its main player.

