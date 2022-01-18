With Godín and without Savarino, Atlético starts work with 34 players in Cidade do Galo

Rooster is still on the transfer market, but pace is not as high as in other seasons

After defining its coach and having a timid performance so far in the transfer market, Atlético started work towards the 2022 season, where the objective is, at least, to maintain the level of last year, where Galo won the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship.

Who analyzed the cast was Rodrigo Caetano. “If you look at it, four athletes left and five arrived (counting who’s coming back on loan). Our squad will have around 33, 34 athletes, counting some youngsters that we will be evaluating and can be incorporated in the pre-season, because we will start Mineiro prioritizing the pre-season for the year”.

Coach Antonio Mohamed was responsible for evaluating the cast along with the direction. “Mohamed was very clear. We sent it to him. These conversations have deepened in the last few days and, according to him, we have a very balanced cast”explained the manager. The forward Savarino will be integrated into the squad in the next few days after returning from Venezuela.

Check out the players who started work for 2022:

Goalkeepers: Everson, Gabriel Delfin, Mateus Mendes and Rafael

Sides: Guilherme Arana, Dodô, Guga and Mariano

Defenders: Godin, Igor Rabello, Micael, Nathan Silva, Réver and Vitor Mendes

Socks: Allan, Calebe, Dylan, Guilherme Castilho, Jair, Nacho, Neto, Rubens, Tchê Tchê and Zaracho

Forwards: Ademir, Echaporã, Fábio Gomes, Felipe Felício, Keno, Hulk, Luiz Filipe, Sasha, Savarino, Sávio and Vargas